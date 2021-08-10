Sorority charters new chapter

On June 26, 2021, 37 dedicated and talented women chartered the Alpha Alpha Chi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® under the leadership of Mid-Atlantic Regional Director, Jennifer King Congleton. This journey began with a vision of five women (Lanelle D. Carr, Kam A. McDonald, Sandra Harkness, Janet Crowder Carlisle and Deborah Eddie) who wanted to provide exemplary service and make an impact in Anson and Union counties. As an interest group, the Prestigious Pearls of Anson and Union Counties, were able to successfully provide over 40 programs of service in-person and virtually for over 2,200 hours of service and raised over $10,000 for scholarships. The Belynda Little-Horne Scholarship was established and 3 scholarships were awarded to local students attending college.

Additionally, Prestigious Pearls of Anson and Union Counties collected shoes for the sorority’s Soles4Souls international service project, served high school students through the organization’s signature program #CAP (College Admissions Process), made little dresses using pillowcases for global impact, and held workshops to address women’s healthcare and wellness. Alpha Alpha Chi Omega chapter is committed to maintaining, growing and rendering “Service to All Mankind” to the unserved and underserved communities in and around Anson and Union Counties.

Charter members of the chapter are Marlena Baxter Dunn, Daneen Beverly, Danielle Blount, Gwendolyn Bowman, Tomika Brown, Rhonda Brown, Kimberley Collins, Willie Beatrice Colson, Dana Cuberson, Camela Ford, Kimyada Gerald, Marilyn Gore, Pamela Grant, Sandra Harkness, Wukari Hathaway, Stephanie Henderson, Paula Holmes, Casandra Hubbard, Rochelle Huff Tambadou, Stephanie Hunter Brown, Carmen Johnson, Donna Knowlton, Valerie Livingston Davis, Mavis Marshall, Danielle Martin Polk, Marlene McClam, Tanisha Oduyemi, Joy Pate, Altheria Patton, Sherika Staton, Brenda Thompson, Mercedes Trammell-Fordham and Carolyn Vanderhall.