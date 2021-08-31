On Friday, August 27th, Anson Extension received some visitors that came bearing gifts. Anson County Department of Social Services had a food drive to assist Anson County 4-H and

4-H Youth Promise with the community outreach initiative they do call Backpack Buddies. This program has been going on for more than 8 years now in partnership with Wadesboro Elementary and Morven Elementary schools. Youth that qualify for assistance receives the bags on Friday to sustain them with nonperishable food items through the weekend. Youth that are a part of the Community Service and Restitution Component of 4-H Youth Promise pack the bags weekly and accompany staff to deliver them to the schools. Currently 75 youth are being afforded the food bags.

This drive was led by Kishia Dunlap after hearing about this program in a monthly Community Care Meeting where individuals throughout the county get together and discuss current and upcoming events and programs that are happening for citizens of Anson County. Anson Extension is grateful for this thoughtful donation.

Roshunda Terry is the director of the Anson County Cooperative Extension.