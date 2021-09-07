On Tuesday August, 17th, Burnsville R& L Center teamed up with the American Red Cross to save lives through holding a blood drive.

The actual event’s preparation started at 1 p.m. with a host of volunteers from BRLC, Red Cross and Red Cross staff members. The blood drive was held at 13349 Hwy 742 N. Polkton. The drive started at 2:00 p.m. and lasted until 6:30 p.m. This was the second blood drive BRLC hosted this year in partnering with American Red Cross.

The blood drive was coordinated through the efforts of outstanding BRLC’s volunteer Michele Sarno and the Stanly County Red Cross chapter. Volunteers that assisted Sarno were Wendy Chirokas, Robert & Lizzie Lee, Deloris Hammond, Brenda Benton, Marshall and Treamenda Caple, Alton Jackson, Mitchell Kiser, Sarah Hersey and yours truly.

The community really came together to show their support for those in need of blood. There were a total of 24 individuals that showed up to donated. Of the 24 that came to give, there were 14 first time donors. “Hallelujah

Anytime you do anything for the first time there is always a little hesitant or fear but as you peruse in any area of life you win. That is what’s happen to all BRLC’s first time donors that came out to give blood for the first time. To you that have donated before, BRLC and Red Cross thanks and appreciate you for sharing in this special event. Together we are making a huge difference as we overcome obstacles this life brings our way.

BRLC plan to host at least 2 blood drive a year at this location and with such a great community of supporters this can be accomplished.

Every Day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accidents and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact every two second someone need blood in the U.S.

The American Red Cross Shelters fees and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; they also supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood: teaches skill that saves lives, provide international humanitarian aid, and support military members and their families.

The Red Cross and Burnsville Recreation & learning Center both are not for profit organizations that depend on volunteers and the generosity of the public to perform our mission.

Carol Smith is the director of the Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center.