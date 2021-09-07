Burnsville Emergency Pantry Volunteers take time to wish our very own Nathan Sikes a special Happy Birthday. Nathan has contributed many volunteer hours at BRLC. His volunteer hours with the afterschool program was most valuable to the students as well as the parents and director and staff. His services are greatly missed at BRLC. His time of volunteering in the Emergency Pantry, Filing Clerk, and graphic and arts designer for BRLC and so much more was a great contribution to this community and county. He is missed greatly during the time that he is not able to volunteer. His kind soft spoken voice and tremendous attitude of caring has made a great impact in the Burnsville Community. This group had to stop and say Happy Birthday to this special young man. He still helps but does not have the time to volunteer as he once did due to other obligations.

Nathan is the son of Danny and Laura Sikes of the Burnsville community and the grandson of Ted and Becky Sikes also of Burnsville Community. He holds membership with the Rocky River Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Dennis Stegall & wife Robbin. He is one that you would love to have on your volunteer team anytime. He makes sure things get done above and beyond.

Carol Smith is the director of the Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center.