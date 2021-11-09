4-H virtual programming offers new ways to connect

ANSON COUNTY — October was a busy month for Anson County 4-H with the celebration of National 4‑H Week which was highlighted locally by two virtual programs.

The Anson Youth Leadership Forum which was held on October 4th, hosted panelists Jarvis Woodburn, Chairperson of the Anson County Board of Commissioners and Ray Allen, Interim County Manager. Youth participants representing HOLLA!, The Angela Caraway Foundation and Anson County 4-H were able to ask questions and get feedback from their local government officials.

The youth had great questions and the panel offered great insight and advice. Then on October 7th, Studio 256 Karate Mati Club hosted an interactive karate workshop. Owner and karate instructor Derrick Edwards and his son Garrett Edwards (also an instructor) gave tips on staying active and healthy. The father-son duo also gave several techniques and demonstrations – with one demonstration ending in a flip! The Youth Leadership Forum as well as the 256 Karate Mati Club Karate Workshop were recorded and are available for viewing on the NC Cooperative Extension – Anson County YouTube channel.

While we miss our normal in-person programming, Anson County 4-H is committed to finding new ways to connect and deliver programming. Stay tuned for upcoming 4-H programming and events!

About N.C. Cooperative Extension

N.C. Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of NC State Extension, The Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University, USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA), and local governments statewide.

Extension professionals in all 100 counties and with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians connect millions of North Carolinians with research-based information and technology from NC State and N.C. A&T. Educational programs specialize in agriculture, food and nutrition, 4-H youth development, community development and the environment.

Samuel Cole, Jr., is the 4-H agent for Anson County.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.