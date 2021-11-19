Join the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly

Kinsey Everhart Extension @ Your Service
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest. Contributed photo

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest.

Contributed photo

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect pest that has established populations in New York, Delaware, and Virginia. Recently it was discovered in Carroll County, VA which is just north of Surry County, NC. This insect could have a devastating effect on NC landscapes and agriculture, particularly grapevines, fruit trees, and a wide range of hardwood trees. In addition to the damage they cause, they secrete a substance called honeydew. This honeydew attracts ants, wasps and black sooty mold to neighborhoods and businesses, affecting property values, tourism, and human health.

Early detection will be critical in stopping the spread and minimizing the effects of the spotted lanternfly. If traveling through areas with known populations, check your vehicle for egg masses or juvenile/adult insects. As an extra measure, take vehicles through the car wash before returning to NC. The preferred host plant for the spotted lanternfly is the tree of heaven. Become familiar and learn how to identify it. Note the location of the trees in your area and check them regularly in the summer for immature insects (May-September), adults (July-December), and egg masses (October-June).

If you think you have found a spotted lanternfly, please take a photo and send it to badbug@ncagr.gov. When submitting a photo include the location of the sighting, the date, and your contact information.

For more information on the spotted lanternfly contact the Anson County Cooperative Extension Office.

Kinsey Everhart is the Agent- Livestock and Row Crop with Anson County Extension.

