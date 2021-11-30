Anson Record holding Christmas light contest

WADESBORO — It’s time to light up Anson County once again.

For those who reside in Anson County, you can decorate your home or personal property with holiday décor and send your address to editor@ansonrecord.com to enter the Anson Record’s “The Great Christmas Light Contest.”

“Decorations may be secular, religious, animated, or whatever you imagine,” said Regional Publisher Brian Bloom. “All decorations must be in place no later than Dec 12. All residential addresses will be judged no later than Dec. 19.”

Residents wishing to enter may submit their entry in person at the Anson Record office in the office building located at 123 E. Martin St. in Wadesboro. A winner will be chosen at the end of the contest.

“The Great Christmas Light Contest is designed to bring back some of the holiday cheer which has gone missing this year,” said Brian Bloom, divisional publisher of The Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record. “To rekindle those memories of driving through town with your mom and dad and ‘oohing’ and ‘ahhing’ at the light displays.”

The winner last year was Colleen Scott of Lilesville out of 29 houses competing, with Rosia and Thomas Chambers of Wadesboro in second and Jamie Varela of Lilesville in third.

“The holidays have always been my favorite time of the year,” said Bloom. “From the family gatherings at Thanksgiving to the miracle of Christmas Morning presents magically appearing, there is a joy, a happiness that resides within us during this extraordinary season.”

As addresses are submitted, the Anson Record will release a list of the addresses competing to help you plan your Christmas light viewing convenience.