WADESBORO — As Speckled Paw Wadesboro’s manager, Corey Lowery sees a unique side of the community — before anyone has had their morning coffee.

Lowery begins his day around 6:50 a.m. opening the shop and getting ready for the day. He does tasks such as going to the grocery store, putting out the signs, and getting items prepared. He opens Speckled Paw at 7:30 a.m.

“We have a huge rush in the morning with some regulars, [but after the morning rush] we begin to get a steady amount of guests,” Lowery said.

Like the other three baristas, Lowery is also a student, so he does schoolwork or cleaning during breaks.

During the day, the baristas make a lot of lattes and macchiatos, but Lowery says lattes by far are the coolest to look at.

He closes up shop at 4 p.m.

Lowery is going on his fourth month of being the manager, and he loves the job and enjoys working in Anson County.

“While I’m going through college, it’s definitely a great job to have,” he said. “I meet so many people and thoroughly enjoy hearing all the stories about this awesome county that I call home. I work with some of the best people and continually meet so many great Ansonians throughout the day”

“I feel a sense of pride when I see so many great things going on in Uptown and around the county.”

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.