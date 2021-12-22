Storybook characters come to life

WADESBORO — Audience members were in for a treat as they came decked out in their pajamas for Ansonia Theatre’s Christmas play debut.

In “An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas,” storybook characters from beloved classic children’s literature come to life at night in a charming bookshop to save Christmas for the bookstore’s owner and her family as they navigate their careers — and being a family. Characters making an appearance included Pollyanna, Dorothy, Tom Sawyer, the Velveteen Rabbit, the Nutcracker, Dr. Doolittle, and a very humbug Ebenezer Scrooge.

The performance was a perfect holiday fantasy with actors mastering their characters’ roles and the crew creating a beautiful, homey set that felt like it literally stepped out of the script’s pages — rather fitting for the plot.

Audience members weren’t only treated to some of their favorite childhood characters. They also received cookies, hot chocolate, cider, and time to check out the Arts Council’s gallery during intermission.

“It was a wonderful way to celebrate the season,” director Tommy Wooten said. “On behalf of the cast and crew, thank you for supporting the arts and we wish you all a merry Christmas!”

