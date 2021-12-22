Storybook characters come to life

December 21, 2021 Anson Record Features, Lifestyle 0
Hannah Barron Staff Writer
Ansonia performs “An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas.” Hannah Barron | Anson Record

Ansonia performs “An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas.”

Hannah Barron | Anson Record

<p>Cast and crew greets the audience.</p> <p>Hannah Barron | Anson Record</p>

Cast and crew greets the audience.

Hannah Barron | Anson Record

Related Articles

WADESBORO — Audience members were in for a treat as they came decked out in their pajamas for Ansonia Theatre’s Christmas play debut.

In “An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas,” storybook characters from beloved classic children’s literature come to life at night in a charming bookshop to save Christmas for the bookstore’s owner and her family as they navigate their careers — and being a family. Characters making an appearance included Pollyanna, Dorothy, Tom Sawyer, the Velveteen Rabbit, the Nutcracker, Dr. Doolittle, and a very humbug Ebenezer Scrooge.

The performance was a perfect holiday fantasy with actors mastering their characters’ roles and the crew creating a beautiful, homey set that felt like it literally stepped out of the script’s pages — rather fitting for the plot.

Audience members weren’t only treated to some of their favorite childhood characters. They also received cookies, hot chocolate, cider, and time to check out the Arts Council’s gallery during intermission.

“It was a wonderful way to celebrate the season,” director Tommy Wooten said. “On behalf of the cast and crew, thank you for supporting the arts and we wish you all a merry Christmas!”

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.

Related Articles

The Spitfire Grill has played at the Gary Marshall Theatre on Broadway. Contributed photo
News

Ansonia Theatre

September 13, 2021 Anson Record News 0

WADESBORO — Ansonia Theatre has announced its 2021-22 season lineup featuring performances of “Wait Until Dark,” “An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas,” “The Spitfire Grill: A Musical,” and “Alice in Wonderland: Down the Rabbit Hole.” The opener for the season was “Ghost: The Musical” in August.

[…]

This car is packed with groceries. Contributed photo
News

Community provides groceries for those in need

December 21, 2021 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0

WADESBORO — Employees of Anson County Schools’ Central Office, First Presbyterian Church in Wadesboro, Jon G’s Barbecue in Peachland, Loba-Wakol in Wadesboro, Uwharrie Bank, numerous community members, civic organizations including the Anson Women’s League, and anonymous donors recently provided Christmas gifts and groceries to around 75 children and their families in Anson County Schools through the Anson County Schools’ Christmas Giving Angel Tree Project.

[…]

I met Mia Love Live backstage. Hannah Barron | Anson Record
Op-Ed

Hannah Barron | Mia Love Live shares what it means to be a black woman with anxiety

October 5, 2021 Anson Record Op-Ed, Opinion 0

WINGATE — I attended a truly wonderful multimedia production at Wingate University’s Batte Center last week. Charlotte-native Mia Love Live performed her show “This is My Brain on Anxiety: The Detailed Experience of an Anxious Black Woman” to tackle the mental health stigma and discuss anxiety through a comfortable, familiar format in art. Anxiety is a common experience for many, including myself, but rarely talked about, and even less so through the black lens. “This is My Brain on Anxiety” is described as a “five-part creatively curated original production that unravels and reveals the personal and cultural journey of a black woman dealing with anxiety.” This show was particularly poignant because it fell on the borderline between both Suicide Prevention Awareness Month (September) and Depression Awareness Month (October).

[…]