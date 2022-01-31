4-H sets plans for 2022 at Open House

WADESBORO — Anson 4-H hosted their open house to discuss ways to get involved with 4-H and new changes to programs.

4-H Agent Samuel Cole, Jr., spoke about the new registration portal 4-H Online. Launched at the start of 2022, 4-H Online registers participants for events like livestock shows and competitions. It provides necessary information in case of emergency, access to events and activities, and training for volunteers so people can “take advantage of all that North Carolina 4-H has to offer.”

To register; participants need ten to fifteen minutes, their basic information, and health insurance information.

Cole, Jr., also discussed current clubs in Anson County which include 4-H Robotics, Busy Bees, and Eager Beavers.

4-H Robotics or Robowolves is a group at Anson High School that builds robots for competitions, teaching students coding and STEM to keep Anson on pace with bigger counties. Busy Bees is a community program in which youth and adults work together on hands-on activities that youth pick such as science experiments and cooking. Eager Beavers is another community program with mainly younger children who do activities like workshops and cooking. These clubs are still open to both youth participants and volunteers.

Upcoming events include the next installment of the Youth Leadership Forum series, club interest meetings, Achievement Night, Teen Retreat, and a possible outing to a Charlotte Hornets game.

For more information, contact Cole, Jr., at srcole3@ncsu.edu or by following the Anson 4-H Facebook page.

