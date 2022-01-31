Wingate Swimming honors senior athletes

WINGATE — Wingate Swimming hosted its Senior Night in a pre-meet ceremony honoring the names listed below.
WOMEN
• Kate Agger
Escort name: Lily Sanocki
Academic major: Business Management
Hometown: Broomall, Pa.
Your #1 WUSWIM memory: Looking back on the past four years and reminiscing about the memories, jokes, and laughs that made my time so special. I will truly cherish all the friendships I have made with my teammates and coaches. This will forever be a special time in my life.
• Sydney Beck
Escorts: Lee and Sandy Beck (parents)
Academic Major: Criminal Justice and Exercise Science (double major)
Hometown: Ararat, N.C.
My #1 WUSWIM memory is when I was a Freshman in Sprint group; we had just finished practice and I was putting my equipment into my bag when something hit me on the forehead really hard. I looked up and it turns out to be Evan (our GA at the time) who was trying to throw a frisbee to Greg across the pool because they thought that would be a fun thing to do at the time I guess and he started laughing at me. It made finishing a hard practice a little better haha
• Rachel Kriger
Escort name: Ashley Rabinovich
Academic major: Biology
Academic minor: Math
Hometown: Germantown, Tenn.
Your #1 WUSWIM memory: My favorite memories are training trips spent at the beach with my teammates.
• Madison Mataxas
Escort name: Misty Johnson (mom)
Academic major: Communication Studies
Academic minor: Social Science
Hometown: Savannah, Ga.
Your #1 WUSWIM memory: My #1 memory is from conference last year when I swam the mile for the 1st time and my teammates were on both sides of the pool cheering me on and were happy/excited for me when I ended up finishing 9th overall, scoring points for the team.
• Anna Miram
Escort name: Jenna Mackay
Academic major: Double major in Mathematics and Marketing
Hometown: Ludvika, Sweden
Your #1 WUSWIM memory: All relays with Maike Hoener, Anso Nissen and Sara Aringsmann.
• Madison Moffitt
Escort name: Kim Moffitt (mom)
Academic major: Exercise Science
Hometown: Gainesville, Fla.
Your #1 WU Swim memory: Going a best time in my 200 Butterfly at the Royal Open meet my sophomore year and having all my teammates cheering for me.
• Anne-Sofie Nissen
Escort name: Hana Kubalova and Ashley Rabinovich
Academic major: Exercise Science
Academic minors: Art, Sports Management and Psychology
Hometown: Vallensbaek Strand, Denmark
Your #1 WUSWIM memory: The best memory I have is every single Medley Relay I have had with Anna Miram, Maike Hoener and Sara Arringsman. We always managed to have fun and get excited no matter the meet or the situation.
MEN
• Layton Anderson
Escort Name: Caroline Howard Major: Biology Minor: Math Hometown: White Oak, Texas Your #1 WUSwim Memory: The bus ride home from the Emory meet freshman year.
• Daniel Brisuda
Escort name: Gracie Williams
Major: Biology
Hometown: Cumming, Ga.
Your #1 Favorite WUSwim memory: Coming back and winning against Carson-Newman as a team by 1 point junior year!
• Felix Grieb
Escort names: Daniel Mizera and Miguel Marcos
Academic majors: Mathematics, Finance
Hometown: Murr, Germany
Your #1 WUSWIM memory: Our comeback win by 1 point against CN after being down most of the meet junior year.
• Ethan Jones
Escort names: Jason and Allison Jones
Academic major: Exercise Science
Hometown: Camden, N.C.
Your #1 WUSWIM memory: The comeback win against Carson-Newman snapping their home winning streak.
• Brandon Lu
Escort name: Hailey Freed
Academic major: Biology
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.
Your #1 WUSWIM memory: My favorite WUSWIM memories are the training trips, as they were always bangers.
• Casey Mitchell
Escort name: Mark and Sheila Mitchell
Major: Accounting
Minor: Finance
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Your #1 WU Swim Memory: My sophomore year, I finished fourth in the conference in the 1650 Free. This swim gave him his first All-Conference swim and qualified him for his first NCAA championship. His finish also contributed to Wingate taking half of the top 8 and half of the All-Conference list in this event.
• Taylor Montgomery
Escort name: Jennifer Montgomery (mom)
Major: Accounting
Minor: Finance
Hometown: Lexington, South Carolina
Your #1 WU swim memory: winning my 200 Individual Medley heat at the Barton meet in 2021, and seeing the team all excited and screaming.
• Ryan Rabalais
Escort Names: Gracie Williams and Daniel Mizera
Academic Major: Exercise Science
Academic Minor: Psychology
Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Your #1 WUSWIM memory: Competing on the men’s 400 free relay with James Reindl, Max Sundberg and Jonas Sorensen at the Barton Meet in 2020 and almost winning!
• James Reindl
Escort: Andrew Lockhart
Major: Exercise Science
Hometown: Cedar Point, N.C.
Your #1 Favorite WUSWIM memory: Going 1, 2, 3 with Jonas and Felix in the 400 Individual Medley to help beat Carson Newman by 1 point.
• Jonas Soerensen
Escort name: Mathilde Cros
Academic major: Finance
Academic minors: Economics and Accounting
Hometown: Aarhus, Denmark
Your #1 WUSWIM memory: Beating Carson Newman by 1 point in 2020…
• Max Sundberg
Escort names: Clayton Boyles and Kevon Lockhart
Academic major: Finance
Academic minors: Economics and Accounting
Hometown: Upplands Vasby, Sweden
Your #1 WUSWIM memory: The relays at Gardner-Webb…we had to go first and second to win the meet…and we did!
• Kalle Svensson
Escort names: Slava Ohnov and Marcel Snitko
Academic major: Educational Studies
Hometown: Lysekil, Sweden
Your #1 WUSWIM memory: My sophomore year when we won against Gardner Webb…that was the day I understood what it really means to be a Wingate Bulldog.
• Vincent Walden
Escort name: Nicholas Stelmack
Academic major: Psychology
Hometown: Crownsville, Md.
Your #1 WUSWIM memory: My favorite WU swim memory is our freshman year training trip.
Ladies and gentlemen, our Wingate University Swimming Class of 2022 seniors…let’s give them another big round of applause!!
David Sherwood is the Director of Public Relations & Student-Athlete Recognition for Wingate University Athletics
