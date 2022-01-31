Wingate Swimming honors senior athletes

WINGATE — Wingate Swimming hosted its Senior Night in a pre-meet ceremony honoring the names listed below.

WOMEN

• Kate Agger

Escort name: Lily Sanocki

Academic major: Business Management

Hometown: Broomall, Pa.

Your #1 WUSWIM memory: Looking back on the past four years and reminiscing about the memories, jokes, and laughs that made my time so special. I will truly cherish all the friendships I have made with my teammates and coaches. This will forever be a special time in my life.

• Sydney Beck

Escorts: Lee and Sandy Beck (parents)

Academic Major: Criminal Justice and Exercise Science (double major)

Hometown: Ararat, N.C.

My #1 WUSWIM memory is when I was a Freshman in Sprint group; we had just finished practice and I was putting my equipment into my bag when something hit me on the forehead really hard. I looked up and it turns out to be Evan (our GA at the time) who was trying to throw a frisbee to Greg across the pool because they thought that would be a fun thing to do at the time I guess and he started laughing at me. It made finishing a hard practice a little better haha

• Rachel Kriger

Escort name: Ashley Rabinovich

Academic major: Biology

Academic minor: Math

Hometown: Germantown, Tenn.

Your #1 WUSWIM memory: My favorite memories are training trips spent at the beach with my teammates.

• Madison Mataxas

Escort name: Misty Johnson (mom)

Academic major: Communication Studies

Academic minor: Social Science

Hometown: Savannah, Ga.

Your #1 WUSWIM memory: My #1 memory is from conference last year when I swam the mile for the 1st time and my teammates were on both sides of the pool cheering me on and were happy/excited for me when I ended up finishing 9th overall, scoring points for the team.

• Anna Miram

Escort name: Jenna Mackay

Academic major: Double major in Mathematics and Marketing

Hometown: Ludvika, Sweden

Your #1 WUSWIM memory: All relays with Maike Hoener, Anso Nissen and Sara Aringsmann.

• Madison Moffitt

Escort name: Kim Moffitt (mom)

Academic major: Exercise Science

Hometown: Gainesville, Fla.

Your #1 WU Swim memory: Going a best time in my 200 Butterfly at the Royal Open meet my sophomore year and having all my teammates cheering for me.

• Anne-Sofie Nissen

Escort name: Hana Kubalova and Ashley Rabinovich

Academic major: Exercise Science

Academic minors: Art, Sports Management and Psychology

Hometown: Vallensbaek Strand, Denmark

Your #1 WUSWIM memory: The best memory I have is every single Medley Relay I have had with Anna Miram, Maike Hoener and Sara Arringsman. We always managed to have fun and get excited no matter the meet or the situation.

MEN

• Layton Anderson

Escort Name: Caroline Howard Major: Biology Minor: Math Hometown: White Oak, Texas Your #1 WUSwim Memory: The bus ride home from the Emory meet freshman year.

• Daniel Brisuda

Escort name: Gracie Williams

Major: Biology

Hometown: Cumming, Ga.

Your #1 Favorite WUSwim memory: Coming back and winning against Carson-Newman as a team by 1 point junior year!

• Felix Grieb

Escort names: Daniel Mizera and Miguel Marcos

Academic majors: Mathematics, Finance

Hometown: Murr, Germany

Your #1 WUSWIM memory: Our comeback win by 1 point against CN after being down most of the meet junior year.

• Ethan Jones

Escort names: Jason and Allison Jones

Academic major: Exercise Science

Hometown: Camden, N.C.

Your #1 WUSWIM memory: The comeback win against Carson-Newman snapping their home winning streak.

• Brandon Lu

Escort name: Hailey Freed

Academic major: Biology

Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.

Your #1 WUSWIM memory: My favorite WUSWIM memories are the training trips, as they were always bangers.

• Casey Mitchell

Escort name: Mark and Sheila Mitchell

Major: Accounting

Minor: Finance

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Your #1 WU Swim Memory: My sophomore year, I finished fourth in the conference in the 1650 Free. This swim gave him his first All-Conference swim and qualified him for his first NCAA championship. His finish also contributed to Wingate taking half of the top 8 and half of the All-Conference list in this event.

• Taylor Montgomery

Escort name: Jennifer Montgomery (mom)

Major: Accounting

Minor: Finance

Hometown: Lexington, South Carolina

Your #1 WU swim memory: winning my 200 Individual Medley heat at the Barton meet in 2021, and seeing the team all excited and screaming.

• Ryan Rabalais

Escort Names: Gracie Williams and Daniel Mizera

Academic Major: Exercise Science

Academic Minor: Psychology

Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Your #1 WUSWIM memory: Competing on the men’s 400 free relay with James Reindl, Max Sundberg and Jonas Sorensen at the Barton Meet in 2020 and almost winning!

• James Reindl

Escort: Andrew Lockhart

Major: Exercise Science

Hometown: Cedar Point, N.C.

Your #1 Favorite WUSWIM memory: Going 1, 2, 3 with Jonas and Felix in the 400 Individual Medley to help beat Carson Newman by 1 point.

• Jonas Soerensen

Escort name: Mathilde Cros

Academic major: Finance

Academic minors: Economics and Accounting

Hometown: Aarhus, Denmark

Your #1 WUSWIM memory: Beating Carson Newman by 1 point in 2020…

• Max Sundberg

Escort names: Clayton Boyles and Kevon Lockhart

Academic major: Finance

Academic minors: Economics and Accounting

Hometown: Upplands Vasby, Sweden

Your #1 WUSWIM memory: The relays at Gardner-Webb…we had to go first and second to win the meet…and we did!

• Kalle Svensson

Escort names: Slava Ohnov and Marcel Snitko

Academic major: Educational Studies

Hometown: Lysekil, Sweden

Your #1 WUSWIM memory: My sophomore year when we won against Gardner Webb…that was the day I understood what it really means to be a Wingate Bulldog.

• Vincent Walden

Escort name: Nicholas Stelmack

Academic major: Psychology

Hometown: Crownsville, Md.

Your #1 WUSWIM memory: My favorite WU swim memory is our freshman year training trip.

Ladies and gentlemen, our Wingate University Swimming Class of 2022 seniors…let’s give them another big round of applause!!

