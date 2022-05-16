HAMLET — Richmond Community College student Nicholas Vue has been named the 2022 Academic Excellence Award winner, which recognizes outstanding academic achievements of students in the N.C. Community College System.

Vue, who is enrolled in the Electric Utility Substation and Relay Technology program, was recognized at RichmondCC’s employee meeting in April.

“Nicholas started the EUSRT program in the spring of 2021. Despite starting a semester behind his peers, he took advantage of the summer and short-term classes and is scheduled to graduate with his classmates on May 20 with a 4.0 grade-point average,” said Brian Terry, program coordinator for the Substation program.

Instructors nominate students for the Academic Excellence Award, and Terry said some of the words used to describe Vue were “well rounded, responsible, one of the best, strives to help, conscientious, hard-working and exemplary.”

Dr. Dale McInnis, RichmondCC president, also congratulated Vue for his award.

“There are so many worthy students at RichmondCC, but there is only one of these awards. This is a great achievement for Nicholas, and he is representing all of our students with this award,” McInnis said.

Vue, 25, grew up in Florida. His family immigrated from Laos in the 1970s and lived in California before moving to the East Coast. Vue went to a community college in Florida and graduated with an Associate in Arts degree. After working an office job for some time, he decided he needed a career change.

Vue heard about the Substation program at RichmondCC from his cousins. Two of them had completed the program and had gotten good jobs.

“I thought that it would be a good fit for me because the line of work would allow for me to travel and experience new things across the country,” Vue said.

Vue packed up and moved to Charlotte. He got a job working in a warehouse while he waited to get enrolled in the Substation program at RichmondCC. During his first semester, he was commuting from Charlotte until he found a place locally to rent.

Vue is now a few days away from graduating and will be going to work for Electric Power Systems Testing & Engineering Services out of its Raleigh office.

Vue said receiving the Academic Excellence Award was a surprise to him.

“I never would have expected to receive such a distinguishing award,” he added.

Vue has enjoyed his time at RichmondCC and will be recommending it to others as his cousins did for him.

“I have made many friends and connections through the school and program, which I am sure will help me head towards a brighter future. I would definitely recommend coming to RichmondCC to anyone who wants to get a higher education,” he said.