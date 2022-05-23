Home Features Anson relay team state champs FeaturesLifeLifestyle Anson relay team state champs May 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Anson High School’s Women’s 4 X 100 relay team, consisting of Jemia Raley, Mya Covington, Janiyah Maxwell and Malaysia Gabriel, are the 2A state champions. Photo courtesy of Anson High School Anson High School’s Women’s 4 X 100 relay team, consisting of Jemia Raley, Mya Covington, Janiyah Maxwell and Malaysia Gabriel, are the 2A state champions. View Comments Wadesboro clear sky enter location 31.2 ° C 31.6 ° 29.7 ° 33 % 2.6kmh 0 % Wed 34 ° Thu 34 ° Fri 34 ° Sat 31 ° Sun 29 °