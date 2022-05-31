Home Features Slip ‘n’ slide action FeaturesLifeLifestyle Slip ‘n’ slide action May 31, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Students at Wadesboro Primary School who had zero major or minor write-ups for the entire school year earned an afternoon with a one hundred foot slip ‘n’ slide. Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School Students at Wadesboro Primary School who had zero major or minor write-ups for the entire school year earned an afternoon with a one hundred foot slip ‘n’ slide. View Comments Wadesboro clear sky enter location 23.3 ° C 26.7 ° 22.1 ° 83 % 0kmh 0 % Fri 32 ° Sat 29 ° Sun 29 ° Mon 30 ° Tue 24 °