Bo Wagner | A quarter of a century and a full heart The first Sunday of June 1997 at once seems like yesterday and like a thousand years ago. That was the date that my wife and I and one other couple up in their seventies started the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, NC. We had canvassed the area a few weeks ahead of time and, on our first service, had twenty-seven people in attendance. We are now celebrating our twenty-five-year anniversary, which normally leads me to quip, “I started the church when I was nine.”

Food company to invest $4M in Oxford RALEIGH — D’Artagnan, Inc., a specialty food company distributor, will create 23 new jobs in Granville County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $4 million to locate a warehouse and distribution facility in the City of Oxford.

Plant symposium returns to Raleigh RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – On June 10 and 11, JC Raulston Arboretum and Juniper Level Botanic Garden combine resources to host the 4th Southeastern Plant Symposium and Rare Plant Auction. This year’s program is in-person in Raleigh’s vibrant downtown and available worldwide online.

NC Pre-K enrollment open The NC Pre-Kindergarten program is designed to provide high-quality educational experiences to enhance school readiness for eligible four-year-old children. The child must be four years old on or before August 31st of the 2022 school year.

Fun in Polkton Children had some fun at the Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center in Polkton with some bouncy houses and snacks.

Slip ‘n’ slide action Students at Wadesboro Primary School who had zero major or minor write-ups for the entire school year earned an afternoon with a one hundred foot slip ‘n’ slide.

Teachers vs. students Anson High School held their Staff Vs. Senior softball game on May 25.

New partnership creates gateway to Wingate for Stanly Community College graduates Associate-degree graduates of Stanly Community College can earn a bachelor’s at Wingate University for $2,500 per year or less, thanks to a new partnership between the two institutions. The Gateway Scholarship was announced Tuesday by Wingate University President Dr. Rhett Brown and Stanly Community College President Dr. John Enamait.

Positive COVID cases show increase in Anson County WADESBORO — The Anson County Health Department reported on May 31 that there are 76 active COVID-19 cases within the county, an increase from only 18 cases on May 9.

Human services graduate on fast track to career goals HAMLET — Mandora McLeod wanted a fast track to her education and career and that’s exactly what happened when she attended Richmond Community College.

Rob Schofield | Make no mistake, it’s the guns that make us different It’s hard to remember now, but three-plus decades ago when the phenomenon of steroids as a performance-enhancing drug for athletes first burst upon the American public’s consciousness, some people initially defended the practice and/or denied that it provided users with an unfair advantage.