Students at Wadesboro Primary School who had zero major or minor write-ups for the entire school year earned an afternoon with a one hundred foot slip ‘n’ slide. Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School

Students at Wadesboro Primary School who had zero major or minor write-ups for the entire school year earned an afternoon with a one hundred foot slip ‘n’ slide.

Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School

<p>Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School</p>

Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School
<p>Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School</p>

Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School

Students at Wadesboro Primary School who had zero major or minor write-ups for the entire school year earned an afternoon with a one hundred foot slip ‘n’ slide.