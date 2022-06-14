The Anson Middle School Girls soccer team was recognized at the June meeting of the Anson County Board of Education. Photos courtesy of Anson County Schools

The Anson Middle School Girls soccer team was recognized at the June meeting of the Anson County Board of Education.

Photos courtesy of Anson County Schools

<p>The Anson Middle School Orange baseball team.</p> <p>Photos courtesy of Anson County Schools</p>

The Anson Middle School Orange baseball team.

<p>The Anson Middle School Softball team.</p> <p>Photos courtesy of Anson County Schools</p>

The Anson Middle School Softball team.

