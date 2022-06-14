Local centenarian queen to turn 103 ROCKINGHAM — Mildred Teal Jones will celebrate her 103 birthday on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Incremental GOP moves on guns, Medicaid and pot are promising and maddening at the same time A lot of things have been happening in the world of policy and politics of late that, not all that long ago, seemed fairly unimaginable.

John Hood | Power is shifting towards parents RALEIGH — When I first began covering state politics and public policy in the late 1980s, North Carolina families dissatisfied with the quality of education provided by their local school district had limited options. Some could afford private schools, or to move to other communities where they hoped the assigned public schools were better. A few were brave enough to try homeschooling their children.

Caring for your livestock in severe heat There’s no doubt this past week has been one of the hottest on record. With high temperatures reaching into the low 100’s and the heat index reaching almost 110 degrees, many of us have been cranking up the A/C and staying out of the heat. Unfortunately for our outside animals and livestock, we cannot just simply bring them in the house to cool off. Being out in extremely hot weather puts them at risk for experiencing heat stress. This can lead to reduced performance and in severe cases, death can occur. As livestock owners, it is our responsibility to help minimize heat stress in our animals for their well-being and for performance reasons.

Savor the sweetness of NC peaches Although the calendar says June 21 is the first day of summer, once local farm stands begin selling NC peaches summer is as good as here! Area farm stands are beginning to open up, and early peaches are ripening on trees. Summertime is synonymous with peaches!

Rob Schofield | Yes, let’s talk about ‘rights’ in public education American politicians have a fondness for bestowing grandiloquent titles on the legislation they sponsor. It’s not enough to describe merely and accurately what a bill does; there needs to be a catchy acronym or inspiring and propagandizing headline that will make the bill harder to vote against. Remember the U.S.A. Patriot Act (which stood for “Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism”)?

Recognizing student athletes The Anson Middle School Orange baseball team.

One killed in Oak Hill complex shooting WADESBORO — One person was killed in a shooting at the Oak Hill Apartment Complex on Friday.

Sorority recognizes two teens with James Clemmons award ROCKINGHAM — The EMBODI Group of the Bennettsville- Cheraw Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is pleased to announce the winners of the James Edward Clemmons, Jr. Community Service Award.

Ray Nothstine | Mark Robinson is a locomotive barreling through obstacles A new poll shows Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson besting Attorney General Josh Stein by six points in a head-to-head matchup for governor in 2024. Save for some establishment Republicans and the political left; it’s no big surprise. Robinson just picks up steam despite any highly controversial statements or past actions.