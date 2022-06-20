Ray Nothstine | Where are all the professional poverty protestors? If there ever was a time to protest the injustices of poverty, now is a good one. A March report from Bloomberg declares that families will face $5,200 more in annual expenditures for the same basket of goods. Unfortunately, that report dropped before a later inflation report in May, showing a higher increase than expected. The inflation number surged from a 7.9% increase in March to 8.6% in May. Costs for gasoline are up twice as much as last year. Food costs are up over 10%, while most experts expect that it will continue to rise. The middle class can weather the storm for a time, but the poor continue to be bludgeoned by misguided policies.

FirstHealth recognizes EMT Academy graduates PINEHURST — The first graduates of the FirstHealth Emergency Medical Technician Academy were recognized during a special ceremony at Moore Regional.

Happy heavenly Father’s Day On Sunday, June 19, 2o222, for Father’s Day, Mr. Charlie “Bill” Tillman was honored for his years of dedicated service to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., and for serving his country as a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy.

‘Most significant wildlife conservation bill in half century’ passes U.S. House RALEIGH — U.S. House members voted today to pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, landmark legislation that will prevent extinctions and change North Carolina’s wildlife for generations to come.

Bo Wagner | Random access musings, installment four I guess it never really occurred to me until now that I should number these things, so, since three others have come before it through the years, this is officially installment number four. The vast majority of the time, I have one thought on my mind and, therefore, one subject in my column, but sometimes I have, as it were, a head full of tiny squirrels that need to be gotten on paper. And so…

Bearcat pride Some members from the Anson Bearcat band.

Cascades, RCC partner on funding for new equipment training HAMLET — Richmond Community College has recently provided Cascades Tissue in Rockingham with over $32,000 in state funds for customized training on new equipment and system upgrades.

Kilwinning Lodge recognizes long-serving members WADESBORO — Kilwinning Lodge #64 AF&AM of Wadesboro recognized members for years of service at an awards dinner on June 9.

John Hood | Licensing hurts consumers more than it helps RALEIGH — Although North Carolina has become a demonstrably freer place to live and work over the past 10 years, our state remains grossly out of step with the rest of America in a key respect: we unnecessarily restrict the freedom of workers to enter new occupations and the freedom of consumers to purchase goods and services from whomever they wish.

Local centenarian queen to turn 103 ROCKINGHAM — Mildred Teal Jones will celebrate her 103 birthday on Monday, June 20, 2022.