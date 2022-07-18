Wildlife Commission swears in 15 new officers RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division swore in 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers at the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony yesterday in West End.

Tom Campbell | What happens when you mix green, blue and red? It’s been said North Carolina is politically a purple state, a mixture of red (Republican) and blue (Democrat). Now we might have to add green to the mix, since the Green Party has petitioned to gain statewide ballot access in this November’s general elections. The feud that’s erupted over it could alter this year’s election results but even more importantly, the outcomes in 2024. Let’s try to sort it out as best we can.

Real estate classes launches student into new career HAMLET — Alicia Krout never intended to start a new career by taking the Real Estate Broker Pre-licensing class at Richmond Community College. She was only trying to be more knowledgeable about real estate because two of her sons were in the process of selling and purchasing new homes.

World Golf Hall of Fame returns to NC PINEHURST — On Wednesday, the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the World Golf Hall of Fame announced that the World Golf Hall of Fame will be moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina.

John Hood | We can’t all be experts RALEIGH — I have strong opinions — but not about how to perform brain surgery, write an app, design a golf course, or produce a hip-hop album. Perhaps you do have a strong view about one of these, but almost certainly not about all four.

Alexander H. Jones | A defense of Joe Biden America during the presidency of Joe Biden has been wracked with difficulties. That much has been very obvious. And of course, the president receives blame for events that cause malaise among the mass public, whether deserved or not. Thus, it’s not surprising to see President Biden’s numbers mired at levels that reflect the country’s widespread feeling that something is wrong. Nevertheless, Biden’s approval ratings do not accurately represent the quality of his performance as president.

DUI results in chase, crash A police chase ended in a car being flipped over around 1:00 p.m. in Anson County on Friday. Lieutenant Brian Tice with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of the vehicle was impaired and that it was a single-vehicle accident. There were no injuries beyond the suspect, who was transported to a local hospital. The chase lasted about five miles. Additional felony charges will be filed against the suspect, and the case it also being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Anson youth baseball teams represent at state level This July, Anson Athletic Youth Association was well-represented at the Dixie Youth State Tournaments, with three of their All-Star teams qualifying for the event which ran from July 8-13.

Bo Wagner | The ‘What Have We Gotten Into’ Hotel The where and the which one I will keep to myself; I am not in the habit of publically bashing hotels or other businesses. And since most everyone is short-staffed these days, I try to be even more patient and understanding than normal. That said, though, when Dana and I walked into the room at 11:45 PM, hoping for nothing more than a good night’s sleep, my OCD and “Mr. Fix It” genes immediately spiked to red alert status, and I knew I would be up for a while.

Managing squash vine borers Admiring my pumpkin growing in the garden, I noticed a problem.

Ray Nothstine | Pluralistic society best argument for school choice Private school enrollment is surging across North Carolina. The surge—the greatest in 50 years—is no surprise for exasperated parents who tried to navigate public school shutdowns during COVID-19 lockdowns. While the demand for school choice is on the uptick across the country—it’s not solely because of lockdowns—but differing views about education. In an increasingly pluralistic society, differing worldviews about education style, human sexuality, and spiritual formation must be acknowledged. Simply put, there should be more educational freedoms because of our cultural differences.