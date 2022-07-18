July 21, 2022
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division swore in 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers at the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony yesterday in West End.
July 20, 2022
It’s been said North Carolina is politically a purple state, a mixture of red (Republican) and blue (Democrat). Now we might have to add green to the mix, since the Green Party has petitioned to gain statewide ballot access in this November’s general elections. The feud that’s erupted over it could alter this year’s election results but even more importantly, the outcomes in 2024. Let’s try to sort it out as best we can.
July 20, 2022
HAMLET — Alicia Krout never intended to start a new career by taking the Real Estate Broker Pre-licensing class at Richmond Community College. She was only trying to be more knowledgeable about real estate because two of her sons were in the process of selling and purchasing new homes.
July 20, 2022
PINEHURST — On Wednesday, the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the World Golf Hall of Fame announced that the World Golf Hall of Fame will be moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina.
July 20, 2022
RALEIGH — I have strong opinions — but not about how to perform brain surgery, write an app, design a golf course, or produce a hip-hop album. Perhaps you do have a strong view about one of these, but almost certainly not about all four.
July 19, 2022
America during the presidency of Joe Biden has been wracked with difficulties. That much has been very obvious. And of course, the president receives blame for events that cause malaise among the mass public, whether deserved or not. Thus, it’s not surprising to see President Biden’s numbers mired at levels that reflect the country’s widespread feeling that something is wrong. Nevertheless, Biden’s approval ratings do not accurately represent the quality of his performance as president.
July 18, 2022
A police chase ended in a car being flipped over around 1:00 p.m. in Anson County on Friday. Lieutenant Brian Tice with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of the vehicle was impaired and that it was a single-vehicle accident. There were no injuries beyond the suspect, who was transported to a local hospital. The chase lasted about five miles. Additional felony charges will be filed against the suspect, and the case it also being investigated by the Highway Patrol.
July 18, 2022
This July, Anson Athletic Youth Association was well-represented at the Dixie Youth State Tournaments, with three of their All-Star teams qualifying for the event which ran from July 8-13.
July 18, 2022
The where and the which one I will keep to myself; I am not in the habit of publically bashing hotels or other businesses. And since most everyone is short-staffed these days, I try to be even more patient and understanding than normal. That said, though, when Dana and I walked into the room at 11:45 PM, hoping for nothing more than a good night’s sleep, my OCD and “Mr. Fix It” genes immediately spiked to red alert status, and I knew I would be up for a while.
July 18, 2022
Admiring my pumpkin growing in the garden, I noticed a problem.
July 15, 2022
Private school enrollment is surging across North Carolina. The surge—the greatest in 50 years—is no surprise for exasperated parents who tried to navigate public school shutdowns during COVID-19 lockdowns. While the demand for school choice is on the uptick across the country—it’s not solely because of lockdowns—but differing views about education. In an increasingly pluralistic society, differing worldviews about education style, human sexuality, and spiritual formation must be acknowledged. Simply put, there should be more educational freedoms because of our cultural differences.
July 15, 2022
There’s nothing better than curling up with some great fiction and a glass of sweet tea. But who would have suspected that fiction is transcripts of the January 6th House committee hearings? The most powerful man in the North Carolina Senate (and arguably our state), Phil Berger, likened the hearings to “fictional readings” in a WRAL-TV interview. During this same interview he declared he believed Lt. Governor Mark Robinson would be a “great governor.”