Saturday murder still under investigation WADESBORO — On Saturday, May 6, at approximately 12:20 a.m., Anson County deputies found Jamis Lee Horton shot to death in his car at the Hildreth Mobile Home Park.

‘Our Giving Tree’ HOLLA! 5k and Evening with the Authors is this Saturday MORVEN — HOLLA! is hosting its eighth annual 5k run and the second Evening With the Authors on Saturday, May 20th, at the HOLLA! Center. Uwharrie Bank is the presenting sponsor.

John Hood | Who are you calling an extremist? RALEIGH — If you’ve engaged in political activity or debate for longer than, say, a week, chances are someone thinks you’re an extremist. If your activity occurs or draws attention on social media, chances are someone has called you an extremist.

D.G. Martin | Without a splash In the book of Ecclesiastes the Bible says that there is a time for everything in our lives including a time for death. And, as we approach that time for death, we think of how to say goodbye and we begin, some of us, to write our obituaries or to have others know the accomplishments that we would like to have others remember.

Banking fundamental class launches college grad’s career HAMLET— Three and a half years after graduating college, Hope McLean was on the verge of giving up thinking she was going to make a career in the financial industry. But then she signed up for Richmond Community College’s online Banking Fundamentals class in February 2022. She completed the class four months later in June, and within two weeks she was hired by State Employees’ Credit Union in Pineville to be a financial services representative.

RCC truck driver training program setting records with graduation rates HAMLET — Richmond Community College graduated its third Truck Driver Training class today, and once again all 25 students who started the program graduated from the program and earned their licenses.

David Larson | Maintaining a healthy skepticism of ‘the Experts’ Americans have always had a healthy distrust of authorities and dogmas, especially when we’re told they can’t be questioned. It’s in our DNA to push back on Old World power structures, like established churches and the divine right of kings. But it seems like our rebellious nature is weakening as a new royal priesthood — the “Experts” — rises to demand our fealty.

Richmond County man charged with patricide ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged an individual with patricide.

Volunteers help shine up BRLC POLKTON — Students of the N.C. Department of Correction in Anson and Stanly Counties brightened the areas of the Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center in April.

50 years of selfless service WADESBORO — Peggy Tillmon has previously graced the pages of the venerable New York Times as a representative of the United States Postal Service. After fifty years of service, she deserves some recognition in this humble publication.

Angelina’s Fashions opens Angelina’s Fashions held a ribbon cutting on Friday at 1672 S Main St. in Laurinburg. The store owned by Angela Mendoza has a variety of clothing, shoes, and accessories for women and girls. Mendoza said that she wants her stores to “allow people to get closer to God.”