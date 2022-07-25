Anson County Schools held their third and final week of their district reading camp at the end of June. Students connected with art and imagination in the library, honed their reading skills in small groups and completed final assessments.
Guest readers included members of the Board of Education, Anson County Partnership for Children, NC Probation and Parole office, Anson County Commissioners and current and former teachers and principals.
Students broke into small groups to hone their reading skills.