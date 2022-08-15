Home Features Celebrating 99 years FeaturesLifeLifestyle Celebrating 99 years August 15, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Mrs. Elizabeth Duncan Richardson recently celebrated her 99th birthday on July 28, 2022 with a weekend long celebration with her children and several generations of grandchildren and family. Photo courtesy of Rodney Duncan Mrs. Elizabeth Duncan Richardson recently celebrated her 99th birthday on July 28, 2022 with a weekend long celebration with her children and several generations of grandchildren and family. View Comments Wadesboro scattered clouds enter location 22.8 ° C 24.3 ° 21.3 ° 83 % 3.1kmh 40 % Sat 31 ° Sun 33 ° Mon 22 ° Tue 30 ° Wed 24 °