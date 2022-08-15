Tom Campbell | Back to school problems Bells are ringing across North Carolina as some 1.5 million children start another school year. Can you remember your back-to-school experiences? There was always a bit of anxiety and excitement to learn who would be your teacher and what friends were in your class.

Suspect arrested for May murder of Nicolas Tyson WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department has obtained warrants for the suspect responsible for the May murder of Nicolas L. Tyson.

Family Fall Fest scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 at Anson AG Expo & Fair WADESBORO — The 2022 Anson Ag Expo & Fair is set and planning is underway for another great festival for families to enjoy. Family Fall Fest is scheduled for Friday night, September 23 on the square and West Wade Street in Wadesboro, NC. Mark your calendars to come visit, and better yet, participate.

Anson County awarded rural technology access grant with Spectrum CHARLOTTE — Spectrum announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded a North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program grant of $4 million to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to 2,940 homes and small businesses in Anson County. Combined with the state grant of $4 million and a contribution from the County of $250,000, total project investment, including nearly $10.5 million from Spectrum, is $14.7 million.

Fall army worm management in bermudagrass hayfields The Fall Armyworm is a common pest in hay, especially bermudagrass varieties (Coastal, Tifton 44, Midland 99, etc.) and can decimate a crop if left unchecked.

One charged in Rockingham shooting ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man in reference to a shooting last Thursday evening.

Revival services at Evangelistic Outreach Center POLKTON — The Evangelistic Outreach Center (EOC) Church is inviting the public to three nights of revival services, all starting at 7:00 p.m.

To the editor | A hope to clean up Anson County Heartbreak is inevitable when you hear the horror stories of people whose lives are impeded by greed or hate. It can happen in Wadesboro.

Remembering the past As Mrs. Mary Agnes Crump Shankle sits and relaxes on Sundays afternoons, she quietly remembers the days when she was much younger.

COVID-19 state of emergency lifted in North Carolina RALEIGH — On Monday, Governor Roy Cooper ended the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency. With vaccines, treatments, and other tools to combat COVID-19 widely available, and with new legislation now providing the requested flexibility to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and health care providers to continue to respond, the state is poised to continue comprehensive pandemic response without the need for the State of Emergency.

Reward announced for information in murder of Raleigh deputy A law enforcement officer’s primary duties are to safeguard lives and property and to serve the public. Doing so comes with risk. All law enforcement officers accept this risk when they first take their oath of office, and at the beginning of each subsequent shift.