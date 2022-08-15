Mrs. Elizabeth Duncan Richardson recently celebrated her 99th birthday on July 28, 2022 with a weekend long celebration with her children and several generations of grandchildren and family. Photo courtesy of Rodney Duncan

Mrs. Elizabeth Duncan Richardson recently celebrated her 99th birthday on July 28, 2022 with a weekend long celebration with her children and several generations of grandchildren and family.

Photo courtesy of Rodney Duncan

