The time is here to begin thinking about what to grow in fall gardens.

Fall gardens can present a number of issues that are less noticeable in the spring and summer months, such as greater disease and insect pressures. Due to high humidity and North Carolina heat, foliar and fungal diseases are more likely to be encouraged by environmental factors in late summer.

Some diseases and pests move north after overwintering in warmer climates, such as downy mildew (if you are interested in tracking cucurbit downy mildew’s movement through the US, please visit https://cdm.ipmpipe.org/), or more prevalent as they become better established by the end of summer. Later in the Summer and into Fall, insect populations have built up substantially and can cause more crop damage than you would see earlier in the year. Both of these challenges are reasons to keep up with an integrated pest management plan, or IPM, in an effort to keep your plants healthy and pest free.

One of the first things to do when getting ready for a new planting season is to take a soil sample to determine the level of nutrients already present in the soil and the soil pH.

Doing so allows you to apply only the fertilizer needed and apply lime (if needed) to adjust soil acidity. Ensuring adequate fertility is incorporated into the soil prior to planting can help to lessen problems later in the season such as calcium deficiency in leafy Fall vegetables which causes leaf malformation and stunted growth.

It is also important to maintain your fertility as the season progresses and your plants begin to grow and require more nutrients to support their growth. There are a few different approaches when applying fertilizer during the growing season. One is to side dress with a granulated fertilizer, usually a slow release, that provides nutrients overtime. Side dressing usually occurs once the plant is up, established, and actively growing; a rule of thumb is to side dress when the plant has several true leaves.

The other preferred method is drip irrigation, where water-soluble fertilizer is applied to the crop via water through drip tape laid down the row. This method is commonly called fertigation.

Crop selection is more limited in Fall gardens due to decreasing daylight hours and the chance of frost and freezing temperatures closer to the end of the growing season. It is important to keep this in mind when selecting crop species and varieties. Some of the best choices for this time of year are leafy vegetables, brassicas (broccoli, cauliflower, kale, etc.), and root vegetables such as carrots or beets. Many of these crops also come with some disease resistances that can help to prevent overall disease severity.

How should you start your plants? There are benefits and drawbacks to direct seeding and using transplants (either purchased or self-started).

Direct seeding is typically a cheaper option and some crops need to be direct seeded, but issues with poor germination or extreme weather conditions that are unfavorable to seedlings can result in a poor stand. Transplants tend to be a bit sturdier when starting out, but may be pricey. A way to circumvent transplant costs is to start your own using just some containers, potting soil, seeds, and water (supplemental light is needed if growing transplants in late winter for spring planting).

Growing your own transplants allows you to choose the exact variety you want, rather than relying on what is available in stores, and to better manage succession planting, by growing additional plants for later in the season to continue the harvest, or replace plants lost to disease or pests in the garden.

To learn and see how I have been preparing for our demonstration farm at the Sandhills AGInnovations Center, come join us on October 8 for our Extension Open House.