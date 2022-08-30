Celebrating 50 years Larry and Ann Robbins celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 4. A surprise wedding anniversary party was thrown at the Cole Auditorium on August 6, hosted by their sons Joseph (and his wife Kimberly) and Thomas Robbins. Their wedding took place at Faith Missionary Baptist Church in 1972.

John Hood | Break up to make up with parents RALEIGH — Although North Carolina continues to be one of the nation’s fastest-growing states, the number of students in our district-run public schools has been shrinking. Total enrollment in the 2021-22 school year was about 4% lower than a decade earlier, translating into roughly 60,000 fewer students. Districts enrolled 77% of all school-aged children in our state last year, down from 87% in 2011-12.

First day of school ready Staff of Wadesboro Primary School was ready for the first day of school on Monday.

Since Nixon: The party of personal deniability Yesterday, conservative pundit Matt K. Lewis asked in an article, “When did the GOP become the party of jerks?” Conservatives on Twitter almost universally replied that the behavior started because Democrats were so mean to Mitt Romney in 2012. Their response is laughable because it ignores the behavior of their party for the past 50 years. It’s also a delusional attempt to blame Democrats for the rise of Trump.

Commissioner Woodburn completes emergency preparedness training CABARRUS — Anson County Commissioner Jarvis T. Woodburn completed the 100 Counties Prepared Emergency Preparedness Training for County Commissioners at the NC Association of County Commissioners’ (NCACC) 115th Annual Conference in Cabarrus County on August 11, 2022. Commissioner Woodburn was one of 61 county officials to complete the class, which was the culmination of Brunswick County Commissioner and NCACC Past President Frank Williams’ 100 Counties Prepared presidential initiative.

Two Rockingham men charged with meth possession ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged two men with possessing 22 grans of methamphetamine.

100 computers, 200 backpacks handed out at Community Safe event in Dobbins Heights DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The 11th Annual Community Safe event in Dobbins Heights on Saturday had something a little more special than the annual basketball tournament and face painting station.

D.G. Martin | Someone who knew George Washington very well When I learned of the death of Salisbury native and legendary investor Julian Robertson Jr. last week, I remembered a story his father told me.