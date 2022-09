Anson Mobile Market offers free fresh produce Fresh produce can be picked up on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Square in uptown Wadesboro between 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Two NC Scouts take trek through “God’s country” Two Boy Scouts from the Diocese of Charlotte took a long hike this summer through “God’s country.”

STEM skills in action Ellerbe Middle student cartographers in Ms. Clark’s class worked hard making topographical maps today using playdoh.

Learning about the environment Wadesboro Primary School in Anson County was visited by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and Secretary Elizabeth Biser. She and her team gave an interactive presentation on the environment and ways to take care of our trees, water, air, and bees! Also in attendance was Superintendent Howard McLean, NC Representative Mark Brody, Board of Education Chair Carol Ann Gibson, and Commissioners Jarvis Woodburn, Chair, and JD Bricken.

Small business summit in Anson County A small business summit was held in Anson County on Tuesday. Pictured are Hailey Howell and Brittany Powell (Willow & Vine), Angela Caraway (Caraway Management Group), Heather Edwards, (Studio 256), Garrett Suggs, (Triad Barber School and Tite Cutz Barbarshop) and moderator for the event Adrian Marable (Clarity, LLC).

First Baptist Church to hold revival in Wadesboro WADESBORO — First Baptist Church in Wadesboro will hold its annual revival (change, restoration and empowerment) starting on Sept. 19 through Sept. 21 at 7:00 p.m. nightly.

RCC to host car, truck & bike show fundraiser Richmond Community College will be hosting its first-ever car, truck, and bike show on September 17th at the Cole Auditorium in Rockingham.

Elementary School Night at Anson Varsity football game this Friday WADESBORO — Anson County Schools will hold an Elementary School Night at the Anson Bearcats Varsity Football Game on Friday, Sept. 16 against the Mt. Pleasant Tigers.

Bo Wagner | The liberation and joy that comes from family “My daughter will be here soon, Pastor!” Those words, spoken to me this past Sunday, were in a decidedly Northern accent and were not spoken to me by a young man. In fact, the smiling gentleman standing near the front of the church to give me that happy news is our oldest member, some eighty-eight years old, in fact. And no, his name is not Abraham.