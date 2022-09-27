Students in Ms. Blalock’s physical science class tested catapults after learning about simple machines and projectile motion.

Students in Ms. Blalock's physical science class tested catapults after learning about simple machines and projectile motion.

Photos courtesy of Anson High School

Photos courtesy of Anson High School

