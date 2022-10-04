Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School

<p>Kindergarteners and first graders celebrated Johnny Appleseed Day last week at Wadesboro Primary School. Students feasted on apples, apple sauce, applejcaks and made their own apple pies.</p> <p>Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School</p>

