Bo Wagner | From broken to beautiful History is filled with accounts of what could best be described as epic interpersonal failures, instances where people got it truly, horrible wrong in how they treated each other. Joseph’s brothers determine to kill him and then instead settle for the “kindness” of merely selling him into slavery. Samson’s wife says, “Honey, please tell me the answer to your riddle,” and he says, “I haven’t even told my mom and dad; why would I tell you?” David steals the wife of one of his dearest friends, then murders him to cover it all up.

Celebrating Johnny Appleseed Day Kindergarteners and first graders celebrated Johnny Appleseed Day last week at Wadesboro Primary School. Students feasted on apples, apple sauce, applejcaks and made their own apple pies.

Ready for a career A few Anson High School seniors made great first impression at the NC Works Job Fair last week. With resumes in hand, they utilized networking skills and professionalism to show that they were career ready.

Thomas Mills |Ode to October On this last day of September, I have a lot of thoughts as the midterm heads into its final weeks. Here in North Carolina, the Senate race should be getting far more attention than it is. Nationally, after Democrats won the summer, Republicans’ fortunes improve significantly in September. The election looks to be settling into a more “normal” midterm than a wave for either side.

John Hood | Republicans aim for supermajorities RALEIGH — North Carolina has divided government. Its most powerful executive is the Democratic governor, Roy Cooper. Four of the seven justices of the North Carolina Supreme Court are also Democrats. But Republicans enjoy majorities in the General Assembly and Court of Appeals, and hold six of the 10 offices on the Council of State.

D.G. Martin | Hurricane Ian reminded us Hurricane Ian hit us here in North Carolina last week hard enough to get our attention with its heavy rains and winds.

Four killed in NC due to Hurricane Ian RALEIGH — As Ian’s winds and rains leave North Carolina and the work of cleanup and power restoration is underway, Governor Roy Cooper cautions residents to be safe during cleanup work, as four deaths have been reported related to the storm.

Coltrane ‘Edu-tainment’ Festival still planned for Saturday; may take place on Zoom The 14th Annual John. W. Coltrane Music ‘Edu-tainment’ Festival (JCMEF) is still planned for this Saturday, although the event will take place on Zoom if necessary due to Hurricane Ian.

Happy 23rd Pastoral Anniversary On Sunday, October 2, 2022 Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. will be honoring Rev. Nathaniel Floyd and First Lady, Mrs. Luevina Gingham Floyd on their 23rd pastoral anniversary during morning service at 11 am.

Testing their knowledge Students in Ms. Blalock’s physical science class tested catapults after learning about simple machines and projectile motion.