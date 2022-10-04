Home Features Celebrating Johnny Appleseed Day FeaturesLifeLifestyle Celebrating Johnny Appleseed Day October 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School Kindergarteners and first graders celebrated Johnny Appleseed Day last week at Wadesboro Primary School. Students feasted on apples, apple sauce, applejcaks and made their own apple pies. Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School Photos courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School ❮ ❯ Kindergarteners and first graders celebrated Johnny Appleseed Day last week at Wadesboro Primary School. Students feasted on apples, apple sauce, applejcaks and made their own apple pies. View Comments Wadesboro clear sky enter location 22 ° C 22.6 ° 20.4 ° 33 % 4.1kmh 0 % Wed 23 ° Thu 25 ° Fri 27 ° Sat 22 ° Sun 23 °