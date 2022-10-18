Annual domestic violence vigil to be held this Thursday October is domestic violence awareness month and the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition will be hosting its annual candlelight vigil on Thursday, October 27th at 6:00 p.m. in front of the Anson County courthouse.

Bo Wagner | Don’t neglect the blessings of liberty The big news of the day was that I was blessed to lead a precious eighty-year-old lady to the Lord while she was laying in a hospital bed just days from death. It was two weeks ago, and I have since preached her funeral. It never ceases to amaze me how good God is; this was a lady who had gone eighty years vacillating between not wanting to have anything to do with God and not even believing that there was a God, and yet God came by her way one more time, just in time.

Three charged in violent home invasion robbery ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged three individuals following a violent robbery where two shots were fired.

National assessment shows student performance decline due to pandemic North Carolina’s performance on the National Assessment of Educational Progress given during the 2021-22 school year to fourth and eighth graders generally mirrored a national decline in reading and math skills as schools everywhere were beginning to recover ground lost to the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Hood | Politicians should hold their tongues RALEIGH — When news broke on October 13 that five individuals had been killed in their northeast Raleigh neighborhood by a teenaged gunman, I’m sure we all shared feelings of shock, horror, and concern for the victims’ families, friends, and neighbors. Shortly afterwards, many turned their thoughts from the tragedy itself to its potential implications for politics and public policy — an understandable reaction, yes, but also one fraught with peril.

Annual Chicken Dumplings fundraiser arrives next week at BRLC POLKTON — Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center’s Annual Chicken Dumpling Fundraiser will take place on Oct. 29th, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. or until they’re sold out.

Building good reading habits Mr. Sapp’s class at Wadesboro Primary School purchased a book for every student in his class.

LRCOG celebrates 50 years of regional excellence On October 20, 2022, the Lumber River Council of Governments (LRCOG) celebrated 50 years of regional excellence and recognized individuals who have generously given their time and energy towards the work of the LRCOG.

Ray Nothstine | Mass shootings and valuing human life The tragic death of five shooting victims in Raleigh should give us an extended pause. First, it should remind us of the immense value of life. For the ideologues, politics is and will remain the sole focus of the shooting. In fact, for many, frantic calls for gun control inevitably become the only solution. Yet, it’s hard to fathom that family breakdown and cultural decay are not playing a significant factor in mass shootings.

Burnsville’s 2022 glorious charity ride POLKTON — There was such an outpouring of love, compassion, and care from friends, neighbors, and strangers as they prepped for some outside activities. The morning was cool and people were hustling and moving.