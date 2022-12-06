Home Features Law Enforcement helps out FeaturesLifeLifestyle Law Enforcement helps out December 6, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Wadesboro Police Department and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Carolina Road Runners Vette Club who honored Anson Middle School students with the presentation of their cars and encouraging words. Photo courtesy of the Wadesboro Police Department Wadesboro Police Department and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Carolina Road Runners Vette Club who honored Anson Middle School students with the presentation of their cars and encouraging words. Wadesboro overcast clouds enter location 8.7 ° C 9.3 ° 7.7 ° 76 % 1.5kmh 100 % Sat 10 ° Sun 10 ° Mon 13 ° Tue 10 ° Wed 6 °