Rev. George Ellis | Don’t be afraid; God is with you Karen Huang wrote “I had a medical checkup scheduled, and although I’d had no recent health concerns, I dreaded the visit. I was haunted by memories of an unexpected diagnosis long ago. While I knew God was with me and I should simply trust Him, I still felt afraid. I was disappointed in my fear and lack of faith. If God was always with me, why was I feeling such anxiety?”

Governor offers reward for information on Moore County attack RALEIGH — On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State, Duke Energy and Moore County are each offering monetary rewards of up to a total of $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the destruction of utility substations in Moore County. The State is providing up to $25,000 while Duke Energy and Moore County are also each offering rewards up to $25,000.

NCHSAA | Enough is enough: Bad behavior by coaches, parents and fans must stop There’s an unfortunate trend continuing in North Carolina and across the nation that must be stopped: the bad behavior of coaches, parents and fans at high school athletic events.

John Hood | Our workforce is still too small RALEIGH — Most economic forecasters expect us to enter a recession sometime in 2023. I sure hope they’re wrong. Even a mild recession would throw tens of thousands of North Carolinians out of work. And the ranks of displaced workers would rise into the hundreds of thousands if we suffered a downtown as serious as the Great Recession, when North Carolina’s headline unemployment rate (U-3) topped out at 11.4% in April 2009, or the COVID-induced Great Suppression, when the rate hit 14.2% in April 2020.

Anson Commissioners appoint Howell for Sheriff WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Commissioners appointed Sheriff Scott Howell to serve for the next four years following the passing of Landric Reid, although a legal battle is expected to continue over the matter.

Law Enforcement helps out Wadesboro Police Department and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Carolina Road Runners Vette Club who honored Anson Middle School students with the presentation of their cars and encouraging words.

Christmas parade fun Wadesboro Primary School had a great time at the Wadesboro Christmas Parade last week.

Governor Cooper encourages NC residents to prepare for winter weather RALEIGH — Winter Weather Preparedness Week is Dec. 4 – 10 and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging North Carolinians to plan and prepare now, before potentially dangerous winter weather arrives.

Hands of a Sportsman to provide 30 youth with hunting opportunity this weekend POLKTON — This Saturday, Hands of a Sportsman will hold their 3rd annual Anson County Youth Deer Hunt.

D.G. Martin | The lottery — still bad for North Carolina I was firmly opposed to the state of North Carolina getting into the lottery business back in 2005.