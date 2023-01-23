Ms. Gibson’s second graders at Wadesboro Primary School read <em>Sneezy the Snowman</em> and created their own melted snowmen with puffy “paint” made from shaving cream and glue. Photo courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School

