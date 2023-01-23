Laughter, tears, healing: M.E.G. supports mothers who’ve lost children ROCKINGHAM — Losing a child is the worst thing that can happen to a parent — that’s where M.E.G. (Mothers Experiencing Grief) serves as an outlet for mothers to come together to grieve and heal together.

Wintertime fun at school Ms. Gibson’s second graders at Wadesboro Primary School read Sneezy the Snowman and created their own melted snowmen with puffy “paint” made from shaving cream and glue.

Civil Rights leader honored with historical marker in Union County MONROE — The NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources approved the application of a historical marker for Robert F. Williams.

Bo Wagner | Never dive in the stupid end of relationships The first thing I wrestle with when taking issue with anyone is whether or not to name them. Sometimes, in so doing, you only add to their notoriety. And in this particular instance, that would undoubtedly be the case and is exactly the thing that the man in question most enjoys anyway.

Accident in Wadesboro The Wadesboro Fire Department and Anson County Rescue Squad responded to the edge of Camden Road at Hargrave Street following a single-vehicle accident at 2:24 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10. According to assistant fire chief David Hanna, there was one victim who was transported to Charlotte for further treatment. The cause of the accident remains unclear.

BRLC raffle winner receives new set of tires Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center announce the winner of a new set of car tires on Dec. 28. This was the last drawing of the year and the lucky number was 039. The Raffle ticket stub was purchase by Mr. Jeff Powell of the Polkton community. Powell is the winner of a brand new set of automobile tires. Mr. Powell is the owner of Carolina Green. James Tire Service along with others made this Tire Raffle possible. All funds from the raffle will support the BRLC’s Kids Café afterschool program. “I have never won anything before,” Powell said.

Anson cheerleader performs in London’s New Year’s Day Parade WADESBORO — Morgan Burr, a Junior at Anson County’s Early College and a Varsity Cheerleader for Anson High School, was selected as an All-American.

Congressman Richard Hudson | New year, new Congress It is a new year and the 118th Congress has begun. It’s an honor to continue serving you and our community representing North Carolina’s new 9th District. This includes all or portions of Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Randolph, Richmond, and Scotland Counties. I will continue maintaining a district office in Fayetteville, while also operating a new primary district office in Southern Pines. My office locations can be found on my website at Hudson.House.gov.

United Way of Greater Charlotte invests more than $16 M across four counties WADESBORO — United Way of Greater Charlotte announced last week they’ve invested more than $16 million across Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg and Union Counties to address generational poverty and advance racial equity.

Richmond County teacher gets dream $1 million second-chance win HAMLET — A phone call on Wednesday afternoon seemed too good to be true for Diane Ingram of Hamlet when she found out she won $1 million in a second-chance drawing.