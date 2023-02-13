February 15, 2023
As I begin writing this column, the sky is blue, the sky is bright, and the few clouds overhead are all wispy and impossibly white. Usually, on a day like this, my mood is as bright as the sky itself.
February 14, 2023
WADESBORO — On Saturday, February 11, 2023, Deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1000 Brown Creek Church Road Wadesboro, North Carolina in reference to a missing person.
February 13, 2023
ROCKINGHAM — Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense office, announced that Reece Saunders (center) District Attorney for Prosecutorial District 21 as a recipient of the Patriot Award in recognition of extraordinary support of Captain Herman Little (right) of the 134th Legal Operations Detachment, US Army Reserve.
February 13, 2023
Eden Tallman and Cheyenne Hassel, members of Girl Scout Troop 1389 sponsored by Peachland United Methodist Church, were busy selling Girl Scout cookies on Saturday on the square in front of Parsons Drug Company. They will be selling again this Saturday in front of Parsons and Food Lion until 3:00 p.m.
February 13, 2023
Students at Peachland-Polkton Elementary celebrated the 100th day of school last week.
February 13, 2023
My name is Orion Griffin, and I am thrilled to begin writing for the Anson Record and the Richmond County Daily Journal. It’s hard to say where I am from since I’d say I’m from everywhere. I was born in southeastern California, under the blistering sun of the Mojave Desert, but grew up in the freezing cold and historically rich areas that surrounded Boston, Massachusetts. I attended high school and college in the backwoods of South Carolina, and now I find myself living and working in Anson and Richmond.
February 13, 2023
LILESVILLE — Lilesville-native George Byrd made history by becoming the first Afro-American to conduct the West Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra in 1959.
February 13, 2023
CHARLOTTE – Cormelius Smith, 32, a prolific methamphetamine trafficker in Wadesboro, N.C., was sentenced to 151 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release today, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Smith’s co-conspirator, Jack Kelly Leak, 49, also of Wadesboro, was ordered to serve 121 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in the drug distribution ring.
February 13, 2023
POLKTON — Your generous support has created what BRLC has become today.
February 13, 2023
Wingate’s chemistry department takes care of its own. And the OneDog spirit goes beyond the classroom and the lab, with alumni becoming career catalysts of sorts for the next generation of chemists.
February 13, 2023
RALEIGH — Why did the North Carolina House vote overwhelmingly a few days ago to toughen penalties for those engaged in violent rioting? I’ll let Rep. Abe Jones of Wake County sum it up: “I despise somebody who would go out and tear up another person’s property that they didn’t pay for and take advantage of a situation — sometimes a very good protest — and then flip it.”
February 09, 2023
North Carolina is facing a showdown of the ages. Demographers tell us our state is getting older and while the changes may look subtle, they are significant.