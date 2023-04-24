Third graders at Wadesboro Primary School who earned the highest number of Accelerated Reader points were able to select a brand new book to take home and keep. This week’s highest earners were Jasariah Deberry, Nakavea Crowder and London Adams. Photo courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School

Third graders at Wadesboro Primary School who earned the highest number of Accelerated Reader points were able to select a brand new book to take home and keep. This week’s highest earners were Jasariah Deberry, Nakavea Crowder and London Adams.

Photo courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School

Third graders at Wadesboro Primary School who earned the highest number of Accelerated Reader points were able to select a brand new book to take home and keep. This week’s highest earners were Jasariah Deberry, Nakavea Crowder and London Adams.