Methodist churches share thoughts on disaffiliation decisions WADESBORO — In the 2001 book “Confronting the Controversies: Biblical Perspectives on Tough Issues”, author Adam Hamilton correctly prognosticated that within the next 20 years, the issue of homosexuality (and now LGBTQ rights) would prove to become a major dividing line in many churches, specifically the United Methodist church.

Lineman graduate ready to help his community HAMLET — Timothy Moses of Maxton graduated from the Electric Lineman program on April 6 and soon after was hired by Directional Services Inc. in Hope Mills.

Rob Schofield | Of age, experience, wisdom and presidential success The central argument against a second term in the White House for President Joe Biden is obvious. At 80, he’s already older than any previous president. He will be 82 at the Jan. 20, 2025, inaugural and 86 in 2029.

Lib Campbell | Apples and bananas In a commercial that ran in the Carolina Hurricanes playoff game, the elementary school boy came home. He looked in his fridge for apples and bananas. He looked in all the cabinets in the kitchen. No apples, bananas, or anything to eat. It brought to memory the song, “I like to eat apples and bananas,” a catchy tune that helped children learn their vowels.

Honoring our former Sheriff At the 2023 Spring Meeting Prayer Service by the NC Sheriffs’ Association, the late Sheriff Landric Reid was recognized and honored by those in attendance. Family and close friends of Reid received a remembrance vase in his memory.

Rain doesn’t stop Bearcat Disc Golf Classic Paden Hill, 18, of Oakboro, was declared the male winner for the inaugural Bearcat Disc Golf Classic during the rain-shortened round. Winners in the various competitions received new discs, stylish hats and $10 gift cards to local restaurants.

NC Senate considers gambling expansion WADESBORO — Legislation authorizing sports gambling in North Carolina received approval from the NC House in late March, and now some state lawmakers are considering to expand casino gambling in the state.

Learning to love reading Third graders at Wadesboro Primary School who earned the highest number of Accelerated Reader points were able to select a brand new book to take home and keep. This week’s highest earners were Jasariah Deberry, Nakavea Crowder and London Adams.

Idea for device to alert homeowners of problems wins Shark Tank contest WINGATE — Arantxa Wallace’s “HutHealth” won first place and a $2,000 cash prize in Wingate University’s second annual Shark Tank competition, held Thursday night in LaVerne Banquet Hall.

Small rod, big fish Peachland-Polkton Elementary student Whitley Tarlton caught a 10-pound bass on Saturday, April 22. The large mouth bass was caught on the family pond, while Tarlton used a small Spider-Man fishing rod with a small jig attached. He cast the line, hooked the fish, and caught and reeled the massive fish by himself.

Bo Wagner | A fill in the blanks column on race and responsibility The video was heartbreaking and raw. A young mother was walking through a grocery store in a large American city, narrating a live video. The store had just been looted and utterly ransacked by a very large group of youth. This young mother could not even find formula for her baby in all of the wreckage. She was alternately crying, cursing, and commentating. And in her commentary on the matter, she called out her own race of people for being the ones who did all of the damage.