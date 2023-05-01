Home Features Karate masters FeaturesLifeLifestyle Karate masters May 1, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Three members of the Ebony Dragon competition team won trophies and medals at a championship event held in Dillon, S.C. Pictured are Tre’ Garth, Addison Jarrell and Christian Garth with Sensei Covington. Submitted photo Three members of the Ebony Dragon competition team won trophies and medals at a championship event held in Dillon, S.C. Pictured are Tre’ Garth, Addison Jarrell and Christian Garth with Sensei Covington. Wadesboro clear sky enter location 6.2 ° C 10.3 ° 5.6 ° 93 % 0kmh 0 % Fri 23 ° Sat 22 ° Sun 25 ° Mon 30 ° Tue 29 °