Pee Dee Electric awards Sports Camp Scholarships to local students LILESVILLE — Two local students have earned Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships from Pee Dee Electric to attend summer basketball camps at two of the state’s largest college campuses.

Woman charged with shooting on Airport Road ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman with shooting a person on Airport Road.

Anson School Board learns about technology, curriculum updates WADESBORO — A new way of virtual learning may be implemented during the 2023-2024 school year.

Jadyn Thomas, Anson County resident, has graduated from Jesus is Lord Christian School.

SC moves closer to abortion ban, a Southern trend that puts pressure on Virginia RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — South Carolina became the latest state to move toward a near total abortion ban Wednesday with legislation that if enacted would leave Virginia an outlier in the South as a place that allows relatively permissive access to abortions amid a rapid rise in restrictions in the year since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

John Hood | School choice offers a brighter future RALEIGH — The North Carolina General Assembly is about to make all children eligible for the state’s Opportunity Scholarship program. They won’t all receive the same amounts — poor and middle-income families will be eligible for vouchers in the range of $6,500 to $7,200 per student, while upper-income households will receive much less. Nevertheless, both proponents and opponents are quite properly using the term “universal” to describe the policy, which will go into effect for the 2024-25 academic year.

Anson County woman wanted in Laurinburg stabbing LAURINBURG — An Anson County woman is wanted following the stabbing of a man in Laurinburg.

$9,000 grant awarded to Peachland Fire District PEACHLAND — – Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced that the Peachland Fire District of Anson County was awarded a $9,100.56 grant through the 2023 Volunteer Fire Department Fund from the State of North Carolina.

End of school year fun Students at Wadesboro Primary Elementary School celebrated with an end-of-grade pep rally on Friday.