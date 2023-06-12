Phoenix n Tha Burg Karate Championship: The Ebony Dragons — Tre Garth, Addison Jarrel, Christian Garth Denis Bodden. Back row: Sensei Covington. This competition was held in Laurinburg. Submitted photo

Phoenix n Tha Burg Karate Championship: The Ebony Dragons — Tre Garth, Addison Jarrel, Christian Garth Denis Bodden.

Back row: Sensei Covington.

This competition was held in Laurinburg.

Submitted photo

Phoenix n Tha Burg Karate Championship: The Ebony Dragons — Tre Garth, Addison Jarrel, Christian Garth Denis Bodden.

Back row: Sensei Covington.

This competition was held in Laurinburg.