Moving onto their next chapter Students at Anson County Early College celebrated their graduation last week.

Ebony Dragons compete Phoenix n Tha Burg Karate Championship: The Ebony Dragons — Tre Garth, Addison Jarrel, Christian Garth Denis Bodden.

Bo Wagner | “Dad, you are the man” The other parental holiday is now upon us, the one that is not the main source of flower sales in America and is not a leading source of greeting card sales and is not gifted with its own hymns and songs.

A few residents say no to prospect of Anson casino at commissioner meeting WADESBORO — In late March, a report commissioned by Greater Carolina included Anson County as the potential future site for a casino, along with Nash and Rockingham counties.

SunnyKeez to host a field day Sunday MORVEN — SunnyKeez, a non-profit based in Morven, will be hosting a Children’s Field Day for all of Anson (and other surrounding counties) on Sunday, June 11, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Lemuel Center in Morven.

Some NC counties forecast to have Code Orange Air Quality on Friday RALEIGH — As smoke from Canada continues to travel south, fine particle pollution will remain elevated in parts of North Carolina on Friday.

Wadesboro native, SPCC alum graduates law school POLKTON — South Piedmont Community College alumna Diana Xavier is now a law school graduate.

SunnyKeez to host an 80s Fundraiser Party for the Creative Arts Youth Summer Camp MORVEN — Break out your colorful windbreakers and leg warmers, big hair and mullets, and skip school and take your friend’s dad’s red sports car out for a joyride, it’s the 80s again!

John Hood | Good policy doesn’t require certainty RALEIGH — When my first book, The Heroic Enterprise, was published by Simon & Schuster in 1996, I asked about releasing it on audio. “Let’s see how it goes,” my editor replied, warning me that while there was an audiobook market by then — primarily in the form of cassette tapes — it wasn’t very large. If my book on corporate social responsibility turned out to be a bestseller, there might be enough demand to justify a cassette version.

NAUW Wadesboro branch holds Green and White Pageant WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Branch of the National Association of University Women presented its Green & White Pageant on Saturday, April 23rd at the Morven Elementary School Ballroom.