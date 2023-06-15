Carolina Farm Credit 4-H Livestock Circuit ROCKINGHAM — 4-H youth in our region are busy preparing for the 2023 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit season.

John Hood | Oh, let him build his pirate ship NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH — It’s still a free country. We all enjoy the right to vacation as we see fit. For my family, summer vacation means a week of sun, sand, and surf in Onslow County. For me, it means staying inside to read, write, and play board games.

Ebony Dragons travel to Pageland, SC The 13th Annual Martial Arts Explosion took place in Pageland, South Carolina on June 10. The Ebony Dragon Competition Team traveled to the event.

One arrested for June murder WADESBORO — On June 7th, 2023, deputies from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office arrested DeMaurio Washington of Wadesboro.

After 7-year-old’s death, Robeson County mother encourages safe storages of guns Terricka Parks got a phone call on April 8 that turned her world upside down: Her 7-year-old son was dead.

Man convicted in shooting WADESBORO — On June 14, 2023, Kalib Howard pled guilty in Anson County Superior Court to Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, NCGS 14-32(B), a class E felony. Howard was given a 24-36 month active sentence with the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

CityReach Community Center hosts “Meet & Greet” with pro athletes from Anson County WADESBORO — Saturday June 17th, a large crowd of children, youth, local political figures, educators, and their families filled the City Reach Community Center in Wadesboro for a special “Homecoming” Meet and Greet with Professional Athletes who starred at Anson High – then went on to the pros.

Upcoming church events Upcoming church events in Anson County:

Anson County struggles with teacher shortage WADESBORO — Anson County schools, as with the rest of the state and nation, are struggling with keeping teachers in the classroom and the profession as a whole.

Bo Wagner | History’s best scam artist Most scam attempts are pretty transparent; this one was better than most. A lady in our church got an email from someone saying that her account was being charged $399 for a Microsoft protection program, and if she did not authorize that, to please call them so they could reverse the charge. She called, they answered the phone professionally, and she explained the situation to them. They transferred her to the “refund department,” and the representative kept her on hold for a few moments. They verified that she should not have been charged and then asked for her account number so they could issue a refund.