Bo Wagner | The power of story-telling When the letter arrived last week, I knew from merely a quick glance at the envelope that the writer was very young; both the handwriting and the multi-colored words were clear indications of that fact.

Richard Hudson | Building a safer nation President Ronald Reagan once said, “A truly successful army is one that, because of its strength and ability and dedication, will not be called upon to fight, for no one will dare to provoke it.”

Colonel Paul Bennett Harris Little, Jr. MD receives Rotary’s Hometown Heroes Award WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Rotary Club honored Colonel Paul Bennett Harris Little, Jr. MD with the inaugural Hometown Heroes Award for his outstanding service.

Summer Camp in the Park a success WADESBORO — The sponsors of the Summer Camp in the Park — Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Martin Luther King Committee, Parks and Recreation, and “ALL” parents — would like to thank each and everyone who helped to make Summer in the Park a wonderful experience for the children of Anson County.

John Hood | Conservatives must stand for freedom RALEIGH — In North Carolina, the political label “conservative” is more popular than the terms “liberal” or “progressive.” In the most recent John Locke Foundation poll, for example, 46% of likely voters described themselves as conservatives, with 25% picking the liberal label and the rest either “moderate” or nothing at all. If we broaden out to include all North Carolinians, not just those who reliably vote, the gap shrinks a bit. But conservatives still form a plurality — and they significantly outnumber liberals.

Anson Record | Squashing some beef: First Amendment audits are often stunts, not progress A normal afternoon at the Wadesboro post office was interrupted when a group of individuals armed with cameras attempted to film inside the government building.

Shadow rider’s trail ride POLKTON — Children and adults from BRLC had an unusual outing recently.

He’ll give you an unshakable faith Anne Cetas wrote, “Kevin walked into the nursing facility after his dad passed away to pick up his belongings. The staff handed him two small boxes. He said he realized that day that it really didn’t take an abundance of possessions to be happy. His dad, Larry, had been carefree and always ready with a smile and an encouraging word for others.”

Couple recognized in Anson Mr. and Mrs. Corey Hairston were declared the first place winners for the Anson County, Men in Black of All Colors – Father and Couple of the Year for 2023.

Documentary with Richmond and Anson roots to premiere next month WADESBORO — Pamela Smith-McNeil, formally of Wadesboro, and her husband Peter McNeil, founders of A Brighter Path Productions, produced and directed a documentary that highlights the journey of John Felder, the first person to receive approval from the United States Government to sell electric vehicles to Cuba. Receipt of this license is remarkable because the export of vehicles from the US to Cuba was banned over half a century ago.

John Hood | Our COVID outcomes were average RALEIGH — Because Gov. Roy Cooper’s former secretary of health and human services, Mandy Cohen, just got the nod from President Joe Biden to be the next director of the Centers for Disease Control, politicians and analysts are again debating how North Carolinians fared during the COVID-19 pandemic.