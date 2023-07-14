Mr. and Mrs. Corey Hairston were declared the first place winners for the Anson County, Men in Black of All Colors - Father and Couple of the Year for 2023. Photo submitted by Contrenia Hairston

Photo submitted by Contrenia Hairston

