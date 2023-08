Vape, metal detectors update given to school board WADESBORO — The July 31 Anson County Board of Education meeting kicked off with fiery words regarding student safety.

Going above and beyond WPD Lieutenant Steven Kelly was caught helping an elderly citizen who wasn’t able to mow their law in the extreme heat. “We are proud to say the Town of Wadesboro is a better place because of Lt. Kelly,” states the WPD Facebook post.

Anson Record welcomes new writer WADESBORO — My name is Lauren Monica and I am very excited to introduce myself to you as the newest reporter for the Anson Record. I got my start in reporting with Swartz Media, most notably the Chesterfield County (South Carolina) News and Shopper. Prior to reporting, my background was in healthcare.

‘Discipline and Physicality’: Anson Football prepares for kickoff WADESBORO — Following a disappointing 4-7 season last year, the Bearcats are back on the gridiron for preseason practice.

When everything is against me Now this morning, the Bible tells us of a person who faced grave hardships. Jacob believed his son Joseph had been torn to pieces by a ferocious animal. Then his son Simeon was held captive in a foreign country, and Jacob feared his son Benjamin would be taken from him as well.

A Giant Celebration coming to Ellerbe ELLERBE — The Rankin Museum is hosting “A Giant Celebration,” a highly anticipated event dedicated to honoring the late Ellerbe resident and wrestling legend, Andre the Giant. This exciting occasion, taking place on August 12, will not only commemorate the incredible legacy left by Andre, but also raise funds for the Rankin Museum’s ongoing efforts to enrich the community through education and cultural appreciation.

Into the Woods opens at Ansonia Theatre WADESBORO — The Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro is preparing for its production of Into the Woods. Writer James Lapine and composer Stephen Sondheim bring everyone’s favorite storybook characters together for a timeless, yet relevant, musical classic.

Matthew Sasser | Planting a mustard seed For most people, a trip to the beach or a journey abroad is the most prized travel destination for a relaxing and well-deserved vacation.

A haven for hummingbirds The other day I was sitting on the front stoop of my house for a few idle moments.

NC state superintendent outlines academic recovery from COVID-19 WASHINGTON —State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt testified last week before a U.S. House subcommittee (Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education) to outline the state’s approach to academic recovery following COVID-19.