In an effort to raise awareness and promote physical and mental health among people aged 45 and older, September is deemed as Healthy Aging Month. Healthy Aging Month has been celebrated for 30 years. There a many ways that you can join in the celebration during the month of September and beyond.

While many factors that influence aging are out of our control due to genetics, there are many factors that we can control. physical activity and exercise, making healthy food choices, establishing a regular sleep schedule, limiting alcohol, quitting smoking, and visiting your doctor regularly are a few ways that we can take personal control of aging healthy.

Physical Activity and Exercise

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) there are only a few lifestyle choices that will benefit us more that incorporating physical activity into our daily living habits. Becoming physically active can improve brain health, reduce the risk of disease, manage weight, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve our ability to perform daily activities. Physical activity benefits everyone regardless of age, shape, or size.

Getting at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week can lower risks for heart disease and stroke. Regular exercise can also reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome is a combination of too much fat around the waist, high blood pressure, low high-density lipoproteins (HDL) cholesterol, high triglycerides, or high blood sugar.

During Covid-19, it was found that those who were physically active had less incidences of hospitalizations and deaths, while being inactive increased these risks. A study from the CDC also found that adults engage in aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities are less likely to die from flu and pneumonia.

Physical activity has also been linked to lowering the risks of the following types of cancer: bladder., breast, colon(proximal and distal), Endometrium, Esophagus (adenocarcinoma), kidney, lung, and stomach. Cancer survivors find that regular physical activity provides as better quality of life and improves physical fitness.

Making Healthy Food Choices

Eating healthy goes hand in hand with physical activity. Including fiber in your diet from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help improve blood cholesterol and lower the risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

Limiting various types of fats can improve heart health. Trans fats are found in commercial baked goods, pizza, refrigerator dough, stick margarine, shortening, and other foods have been linked to heart related illnesses. Eliminating trans fats can reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol which causes plaque to collect within the arteries and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Reducing sodium intake to no more than 1,500 mg, the equivalent of 2/3 of a teaspoon a day can help reduce blood pressure and promote heart health. Reading the nutrition fact labels on food can help you to monitor sodium intake.

Foods high in antioxidants protect cells from damage, this helps to reduce the risk of developing cancer. Foods high in antioxidants include: berries, such as blueberries and raspberries, dark leafy greens, pumpkins, carrots, nuts and seeds.

Fermented foods such as yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, miso, and kefir help good bacteria thrive in the colon.

Establishing a Regular Sleep Schedule

How well we sleep can impact our bodies both mentally and physically. During sleep the body has the opportunity to undergo natural repairs and maintenance. A regular sleep schedule improves mood and mental function, restores the immune system, helps relieve stress, improves athletic performance, regulates blood sugar, and promotes a healthy heart.

Limiting Alcohol

Did you know alcohol has almost the same calories per gram as pure fat? Cutting back will help to lose weight. Limiting alcohol consumption can also reduce the risks of high blood pressure and strokes, depression and anxiety, liver disease, and many other alcohol-related conditions. Limiting alcohol also allows for better absorption of nutrients like vitamins B1 and B12, folic acid, and zinc.

Quit Smoking

Quitting smoking has benefits regardless of how long you have smoked. When you quit smoking you lower the risks for many negative health effects, including cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cancer. You also protect family and friends from second hand smoke, which can lead to the same adverse health impacts as if they were smokers themselves.

Visiting Your Doctor Regularly

Finally, it’s important to visit your doctor regularly. This is a great way to monitor your blood levels, weight, and heart for preventive care. Regular health check-ups can identify health conditions or diseases early. Chatting with your doctor also give you an opportunity to express any concerns and learn ways to manage your health between visits. Visiting your eye doctor is also recommended to manage vision care. Eye exams are recommended at least once every two years.

Now, is a great time to start aging healthy! If you are interested in joining our Afro-Caribbean Dance as Exercise classes on Tuesdays during the month of September or to find out more about nutrition and wellness contact Cheri Bennett at 910-997-8255. The Richmond County Cooperative Extension office is located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham, or see our website at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu for more information.