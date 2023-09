John Hood | Living in North Carolina is still a bargain RALEIGH — Decades ago, when I moved back to North Carolina from the nation’s capital, my rent dropped by half — for a new apartment that was larger and better furnished than the one I rented just outside Washington, D.C.

Ebony Dragons to host karate tournament Four of the Ebony Dragons Martial Arts Academy competition team members traveled to Dillon, SC on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 to compete in their sixth tournament of the year. Pictured is (front row) Addison Jarrell, Tre’ Garth, Christian Garth and Adelynn Helms. In the second row is Master Ronnie Covington and Sensei Denise Watkins. The Ebony Dragons will host their own tournament on Oct. 7 at Anson Middle School at 9:00 a.m. For any questions, call Watkins at 910-206-3237.

Wadesboro man sentenced to 50 years for sex offenses with a child WADESBORO — A Wadesboro man has been found guilty of multiple sex crimes, including four felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child, following a nearly two-week long trial.

Shaping leaders and training tennis champions at Holla Community Center MORVEN — Down at Holla Community Development Center they are doing more than hosting parties and providing free tutoring, they also have a decade-old thriving tennis program, the Holla Eagles Tennis Program. Lessons are provided behind the Holla Community Development Center on a regulation sized tennis court and Holla is looking for new recruits to the program.

Richard Hudson | Defending your energy security As the trees in the Sandhills begin to show the first signs of fall, we are reminded that colder weather is near. Like many of you, my family faced last winter’s high energy prices and I am left wondering how they will be this year—especially as costs continue to climb.

God won’t forget you God demonstrated His love toward Israel when He declared, “I will not forget you.”

At-large district voting spurs Anson commissioner meeting into a frenzy WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19 was fraught with tension, debate, yelling and discontent.

RCC’s CDL program expands with MCC partnership HAMLET — Richmond Community College is expanding its Truck Driver Training program into Montgomery County thanks to a partnership with Montgomery Community College.

Republicans ditch efforts to expand legal gambling in North Carolina, will pass budget this week RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders ditched efforts this year to dramatically multiply legal gambling in the state, announcing Tuesday that they will instead pass a final budget without it that also will trigger Medicaid coverage to begin for hundreds of thousands of adults.

Patriots, Pride and Pigeons POLKTON — Hyatt Farms Shooting Complex located on Burnsville Church Road welcomed the Patriot Clay Challenge, hosted jointly by Purple Heart Homes and Patriot Military Family Foundation, on Wednesday, September 13. The event had teams of four shooting a fourteen- station course, totaling a hundred clays.

Weekend car crash results in fatality WADESBORO — Robert Moorman Gallagher Jr., 55, of Norwood, passed away from injuries he sustained in an auto accident Saturday, September 9.