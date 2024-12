Six members of the Ebony Dragons Competition Team won a total of 15 trophies at the Carolina Bash on Nov 4. in Locust in NC. Pictured from left to right are Dennis Bodden, Addison Jarrell and Christian Garth in the front, and Master Ronnie Covington, Joshua Greene and Sensei Denise Watkins in the back. Not pictured is Adelyn Helms and Tre’ Garth.