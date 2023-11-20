Wadesboro Primary’s first annual Farm Day was a success in both fun and education. Children learned what a working farm is all about while still finding time to kick back and sip fresh apple cider.

Wadesboro Primary’s first annual Farm Day was a success in both fun and education. Children learned what a working farm is all about while still finding time to kick back and sip fresh apple cider.

