Commissioners discuss options for higher than expected bid on sewer line project WADESBORO — Adam Kiker from LKC Engineering updated the Anson Board of Commissioners on the gravity sewer project extension in the Wade Mills Area.

Anson County deputies apprehend fugitive sex offender INMAN — Brian Thomas Griffin, a convicted sex offender, has been charged with the theft of 65 stolen firearms from his deceased grandfather.

Anson County officers investigate suspicious death in Morven MORVEN — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious death at a residence on Sandy Ridge Church Rd. on the morning of November 6.

Learning and having fun Wadesboro Primary first annual Farm Day was a sucess in both fun and education. Children learned what a working farm is all about while still finding time to kick back and sip fresh apple cider.

Clean-up in uptown Wadesboro EHC Environmental personnel from Red Springs clean up a spill in uptown Wadesboro Friday morning. EMC Director Rodney Diggs directed traffic. NC DOT assisted with traffic barriers during the clean up operation.

D.G. Martin | Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday Why? One reason is that it is one of the very few days we have saved just for families and friends.

Minor injured in paintball attack that devolves into actual gunfight WADESBORO — Early in the afternoon hours of November 5, officers with the Wadesboro Police Department responded to an attack taking place near US HWY 52 South and Morven Rd involving a minor.

Scotland man charged with killing brother LAURINBURG — During the November 4, 2023 criminal session of Scotland County Superior Court, defendant Jimmy Davenport was convicted of first degree murder.

Many parents don’t know when kids are behind in school. Are report cards telling enough? Nearly nine out of 10 parents believe their child is performing at grade level despite standardized tests showing far fewer students are on track, according to a poll released Wednesday by Gallup and the nonprofit Learning Heroes.

IT student making good on promise to get college degree HAMLET — Timothy Goodwin always promised himself he would go back to school and get a college degree. In 2022, he finally made good on that promise when he decided to enroll in a certificate class in the Information Technology program at Richmond Community College.