Scouts collect a ton of food for Crisis Ministry

Last week, the Boy Scouts of Anson County donated more than a ton of food to Anson Crisis Ministry as part of the nationwide Scouting for Food service project.

Cub Scout Pack 505 from Lilesville, Cub Scout Pack 530 from Peachland, along with Boy Scout Troop 589 and Venture Crew 589, both from McFarlan, collected 2,037 pounds of non-perishable goods and monetary donations to help restock the local food distribution center after the holidays.

“We are very grateful for the food at this time since the stores have reduced their donations recently and Second Harvest Food Bank also is giving less,” said Margot Burns, director of Anson Crisis Ministry. “The assorted food gathered by the scouts adds variety to the staples we receive from Second Harvest. Thank you very much for your donations.”

Scouting for Food is just one way the members of the Boy Scouts of America have worked to improve Anson County. Scouts have assisted with the set up, parking and clean up at local events, participating in United Way Day of Caring, and the beautification of parks and community buildings.

The Scout slogan is to “Do a good turn daily.” To find out more about becoming a Boy Scout and the units in our area, contact Melissa Ewing at melissa.ewing@scouting.org, or visit www.beascout.org.

Contributed photo Anson Scouts hold up bags of food collected for a service project. Front: Zaonne Tillman of Morven, Bobby Little of Ansonville. Back: Caleb Laney of Peachland, Trent Taylor of Wadesboro. https://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_boyscouts.jpg Contributed photo Anson Scouts hold up bags of food collected for a service project. Front: Zaonne Tillman of Morven, Bobby Little of Ansonville. Back: Caleb Laney of Peachland, Trent Taylor of Wadesboro.