Students make heart pillows

Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center’s after-school area was decorated with Valentine’s hearts and Valentine’s pockets leading up to Feb. 14.

The after-school students ages 4 to 9 decorated the center from the front door to the back of the room.

Parents and others who entered the children’s area were amazed at all the love, care and hard work that the students gave to this project.

Valentine pockets and pillows were the main arts and crafts items created by the children. The pockets were decorated with the student’s name and different shapes of hearts with candy hearts placed inside. Each student designed his or her own pillow with the help of teachers and volunteers.

The love pillows were ready for students to carry home at the end of Valentine’s Day after they all enjoyed pizza, chips and beverage.

Kids Café Teachers are Joyce Ledbetter and Treamenda Caple; food pert Deloris Hammond; volunteers are Brenda Benton and Nathan Sikes.

Students are Laila Hammond, Jayla Crowder, Noah Colston, Anna Melton, Kensey Colston and Gabriel Hammond.

“Thank you to those of you that continue to support BRLC make all this possible,” said Carol Smith, director. “The children are able to get help with homework daily, snack and much more. We are always accepting new students.”

