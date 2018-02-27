Writers’ Club contest winners receive awards

Anson County authors received certificates of honor and cash prizes at the Anson County Writers’ Club’s 29th Awards Ceremony, held in the Little Theater in the H.B. Allen Library Feb. 25.

ACWC president Kaye Ratliff welcomed the winners of the 2017 contests in prose and poetry and their families. Ratliff said the mission of the club is to encourage the art of writing in Anson County. One of the ways the club does this is through the annual contests, bringing public recognition to the winners. Every three years, the club publishes an anthology of the winning entries in “Anson Pathways.”

Ratliff and Beverley Getzen, contest co-chairmen along with Randy Tarlton, awarded the prizes. Getzen read remarks by the judges explaining why that entry was selected before calling each winner forward.

Awards in each category were:

• Youth Prose, grades 3-6 — first place, “Farmer’s Market” by Luke O. Thomas, Ansonville Elementary School; and second place, “My Gymnastic Life” by Leigha Clarke, Peachland-Polkton Elementary School.

• Youth Poetry, grades 3-6 — first place, “I Am Unique” by Unique Bennett, Wadesboro Elementary School; second place, “Christmas” by Averie Hyatt, Peachland-Polkton Elementary School; and third place, “The Cool Koala” by Lauren Lomax, Ansonville Elementary School.

First place in Youth Prose, grades 7-9, went to Labdhi Shah, Anson Middle School, for “Artistic Ambition.” Abigail Gano, Anson County Early College, won first place in Youth Poetry, grades 7-9, for “The Dance of the Mouse.”

Erin Kelley, Anson County Early College, won first place in Youth Poetry, grades 10-12, for “Life with Love.”

In the Adult Prose category, Sandy Bruney, Wadesboro, won first place for “The Lost Colony” and Mario Kersey of Raleigh placed second for “When Daddy Ate the World.”

Adult Poetry winners were Beverley Getzen, first place for “The Chipped Mug,” Sandy Bruney, second place for “Our Song,” and Kaye Ratliff, second place for “The Healing.” All reside in Wadesboro.

Following the awards ceremony, attendees enjoyed refreshments and punch.

The annual contests open in September and close in December. Entries are judged by members of the Union County Writers Club who do not see the names of the authors.

The Anson County Writers’ Club meets from 3-5 on the fourth Sunday of each month except July and December at the First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall. All meetings are open to the public. The club also sponsors workshops, lectures, and readings during the year.

Contributed photo Youth winners grades 3-12 are, front row, from left, Luke O. Thomas, Abigail Gano, Erin Kelley, and Labdhi Shah. Back row, from left, Leigha Clarke, Lauren Lomax, Unique Bennett, and Averie Hyatt. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_writers_kids.jpg Contributed photo Youth winners grades 3-12 are, front row, from left, Luke O. Thomas, Abigail Gano, Erin Kelley, and Labdhi Shah. Back row, from left, Leigha Clarke, Lauren Lomax, Unique Bennett, and Averie Hyatt. Contributed photo Adult winners, from left, are Beverley Getzen, Sandy Bruney, Kaye Ratliff, and Mario Kersey. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_writers_adults.jpg Contributed photo Adult winners, from left, are Beverley Getzen, Sandy Bruney, Kaye Ratliff, and Mario Kersey.