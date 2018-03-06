‘Graceland’ opens at Ansonia

Contributed photo Two Elvis fans camp out in front of Elvis’ mansion, each hoping to be the first through the gates in “Graceland,” opening this weekend at the Ansonia Theatre. Contributed photo Two Elvis fans camp out in front of Elvis’ mansion, each hoping to be the first through the gates in “Graceland,” opening this weekend at the Ansonia Theatre.

Producers of “Graceland” hope audience members will be all shook up for the one-act comedy opening at the Ansonia Theatre this weekend.

The play features two Elvis Presley fans, Bev and Rootie, camping out in front the King’s estate in Memphis, Tennesee, three days before it opens to the public — both determined to be the first to walk through the gates.

At first, their personalities conflict — one shy, the other not so much — but throughout the play come to an understanding, according to the play’s description.

The setting is the front entrance of Graceland, the late Elvis Presley’s Memphis mansion, the time, five o’clock in the morning, three days before the estate is to be opened to the public.

“Graceland,” written by Ellen Byron, is directed by Tommy Wooten and stars Libby Dandridge and Charley Williamson.

For ticket information, visit www.ansoniatheatre.com or call 704-694-4950.

