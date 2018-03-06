Local educator receives $10K scholarship

Harrell Harrell

Elisabeth Harrell has received The Golden Anniversary Scholarship from The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

The honor Society for women educators promotes excellence in education and personal and professional growth of women educators, leading in the field of graduate scholarships given to members and emphasizing leadership development for its more than 70,000 members in 17 countries.

A member of the Society’s Tau Chapter (Richmond and Anson counties) in North Carolina, Harrell is attending the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, where she is majoring in educational leadership.

Harrell, a 1994 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, is currently an assistant prinicpal at Ellis Johnson Elementary School in Scotland County.

Riitta-Liisa Arpiainen of Finland, International Scholarship Committee chairman, announced the recipients following the committee’s recent meeting at Society Headquarters in Austin, Texas. “We granted nine scholarships of $10,000 each for the 2017-2018 academic year,” Arpiainen said.

Recipients must have earned a bachelor’s degree, be enrolled in a recognized graduate program and have been a Society member for at least three years to qualify for scholarship consideration. Since its scholarship program began in 1940, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International has given 1109 women educators $4 million in scholarships.

In addition to the international scholarships, many state organizations and local chapters have scholarship funds to assist members pursuing graduate study. In 2016 all three levels of the Society provided approximately $454,544.02 in scholarships for members.

The honor organization of key women educators was formed in Austin, Texas, on May 11, 1929, by Dr. Annie Webb Blanton from a nucleus of 12 founders representing all levels of education, kindergarten through university, from various parts of Texas. Professor of rural education at the University of Texas, Dr. Blanton was elected president of the Texas State Teachers’ Association in 1916, the first woman to hold the office. Blanton was also the first woman to serve Texas as State Superintendent of Public Instruction, having been elected to that post in 1918.

