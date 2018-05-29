Anson Record file photo Rocky River Baptist Church Anson Record file photo Rocky River Baptist Church

Items for the church calendar will be accepted by mail to The Anson Record, P.O. Box 959, Wadesboro, N.C. 28170, brought by our office at 123 E. Martin St., Suite 400, Wadesboro, or emailed to ndavis@ansonrecord.com.

Deadline is 3 p.m. the Thursday before publication. Calendar items must be complete and correct when submitted. Items must be submitted on 8½-by-11-inch (standard typing size) paper and include a contact telephone number. As the result of a change in policy, the Anson Record no longer will list prices in calendar listings, which appear as space is available. To guarantee placement or to include prices, please contact the advertising department.

June 1 & 3

The Flat Rock Gospel Choir will celebrate its 64th anniversary. Friday’s service will be held at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s at 2:30 p.m. The church is located at 1929 Woodlawn Ave., Wadesboro.

June 3

Parsons Grove Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Deacons and Trustees Day at 3 p.m. Guest speaker, the Rev. Anthony Waymeyer, pastor, Grace Temple Church, Bennettsville, South Carolina.

Henry Grove Baptist Church will be celebrating their annual Ushers Board Anniversary at 2:30 p.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Robert Ingram of New Freedom Ministry in Hamlet.

June 10

Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor T.J. Horne’s 9th Anniversary, beginning at 11 a.m. The morning guest speaker will be Pastor Donna McNair of Fairview Church of God. Pastor Floyd of Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker for evening services at 3 p.m. Dinner will be served immediately after morning worship.

June 21-24

First Church of Deliverance, Inc. is hosting the 18th Holy Convocation at Greater St. Mark Church of Deliverance, located at 1003 N. Main St., Wadesboro. Apostle L. Williams is prelate. The theme is “The Fixer is Here.” Services Thursday through Saturday begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday services begin at 11 a.m.

June 24

Parsons Grove Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Usher Ministry Day at 3 p.m. Guest speaker, the Rev. Vashon Ingram, pastor, Sandy Ridge, Morven.

July 27-29

Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek M.B.C. will be conducting services at New Birth in Beaufort, South Carolina.

Ongoing

The Voice of Evangelism, and their new pastor, Michael Morman, son of the late superintendent Garcia Morman Sr., have services every Sunday. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.

Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704- 695-3405.

Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m., in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.

The Anson Singers, a community choir with members from Anson and surrounding counties, will resume rehearsals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at First United Methodist Church, 118 E. Morgan St, Wadesboro. Directed by Emily Privette, the singers will meet 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays to prepare for their annual Christmas concert. The Anson Singers is a nonprofit, self-supporting group maintained solely through donations. Everyone is invited to join.

Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1-4 p.m. each Thursday.

Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.

The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street, Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.

Harris Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.

New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe, 704-695-2332.

The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.

Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through grade six, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.