CHURCH CALENDAR

Sept. 12-14 & 16

• Johnson Chapel Holiness Church is hosting their Women’s Conference. Wednesday through Friday services will be held at 7:30 p.m. nightly, and guest speakers will include Overseer Sylvia McLendon, Minister Dannie Montgomery and Elder Kalissa Parker, respectively. Sunday morning service will begin at 11:45 a.m. with guest speaker Elder Diane Brown. An afternoon production of “The Glory Train” will be presented at 3 p.m. All are invited.

Sept. 12-13

• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will host Homecoming and Revival services, beginning Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor-elect Alban S. Burney will deliver the morning message, and at 1:30 p.m., there will be a pre-homecoming, “Renewed in the Spirit” service. Evening services will begin at 2:30 p.m. with guest speaker, the Rev. Camilo R. Richards, Jr. Revival services will be at 7 p.m. nightly, with the Rev. Robert L. McGowen will be the guest speaker.

Sept. 15

• Pastor M. Andrew Davis will return to Anson County at Lady Bugs Restaurant in Wadesboro, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. for a book signing featuring his first published book entitled “Church Without Limits: Connecting to the Millennial Generation.” Books will be on sale for a discounted price of $15. Please contact Mr. Melvin Davis @ 704-695-6735 if you desire a copy to ensure that an adequate amount of copies are available.

Sept. 16

• West Rock Ford Baptist Church will host its annual Associate Ministers Appreciation service at 3 p.m. Pastor Josh Ellerbe of Shiloh Church in Albemarle will be the guest preacher. All are invited.

• Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church Senior Choir 83rd choir anniversary will be held at 3 p.m.

• Wade United Methodist Church will observe their annual Homecoming at 11 a.m. The pastor, Jimmie C. Furr, will bring the message. Stephen Greene of Wadesboro, will bring special music through somg. A catering service will provide homecoming lunch. Everyone is invited.

Sept. 18

• Evangelistic Outreach Center School of Biblical Studies 2018 will be held at 6:30 p.m. Study on Financial Freedom will be nine classes, and taught by Dave Ramsey; and Study on Biblical Eldership will be taught by Pastor Paulette Cash. For more information, contact 704-272-8876.

Sept. 23

• Homecoming service at Morven Baptist Church begins at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served immediately afterwards in fellowship hall. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Phil McLean, from Mountain Springs Baptist Church in Monroe. Morven Baptist Church is located at 401 E Main Street in Morven.

Oct. 14

• Kesler Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church will celebrate 140 years of ministry and service to the Anson County community at 10 a.m. Over the next few months, they will engage the community with several events to celebrate this milestone. The theme of the celebration is “1878 – 2018: Forging Forward for Freedom.” Former members of Kesler Chapel and others are invited to attend and participate. For more information, contact the church via email at keslerchapel@gmail.com. Kesler Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church also has a Facebook page with frequent updates.

• The Annual Crop Walk will take place for Anson County at 2 p.m. The walk will begin at Calvary Episcopal Church and is sponsored by the Wadesboro Interchurch Council. Church World Services has worked for nearly seven decades with one goal, building a world where there is enough food for all. Crop Walk helps to fight hunger and poverty as well as promoting peace and justice. CWS helps to build safe schools, access clean water, develop sustainable energy solutions, and rebuild villages after earthquakes. One fourth of the monies raised will go to local charities in our area. Come take a walk with us and help those who live in poverty and are hungry. If you have questions, or would like to walk, contact First Presbyterian Church at 704-694-3818.0

Oct. 14-17

• Ebenezer Presbyterian Church will be celebrating its 138th Homecoming at 11 a.m. with Elder Marilyn Pride, followed by lunch in the fellowship hall. The afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Gregory Davis as the guest speaker. Revival services will be at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest speakers will be the Rev. Vivian Kellock ad Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church; the Bishop William Taylor and Johnson’s Chapel Church; and the Rev. Kenza Maxwell and New Life Christian Faith Ministries, Inc., respectively. All are invited to attend.

Ongoing

• The Voice of Evangelism, and its new pastor, Michael Morman, son of late superintendent Garcia Morman Sr., has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.

• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.

• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.

• The Anson Singers, a community choir with members from Anson and surrounding counties, will resume rehearsals Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 118 E. Morgan St., Wadesboro. Directed by Emily Privette, the singers will meet 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays to prepare for their annual Christmas concert. The Anson Singers is a nonprofit, self-supporting group maintained solely through donations. Everyone is invited to join.

• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1-4 p.m. each Thursday.

• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.

• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.

• Harris Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.

• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.

• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.

• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.