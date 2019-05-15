Faith calendar

Items for the church calendar will be accepted by mail to The Anson Record, PO Box 959, Wadesboro, N.C. 28170, brought by our office at 123 E. Martin St., Suite 400, Wadesboro, or emailed to ndavis@ansonrecord.com.

Oct. 6

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will bethe revivalist at Benton Cross Road Church in Monroe at 6 p.m.

• Mt. Pleasant MBC will host the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Rev. Nathaniel and First Lady, Luvenia Floyd at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The speaker for the morning service will be the Rev. Michael Crowder, associate minister at Nicey Grove MBC in Wingate. The speaker for the afternoon service will be the Rev. Robert Morrison, pastor of Henderson Grove MBC in Lilesville. Dinner will be service after morning service.

Oct. 6-10

• Johnson Chapel Holiness Church will host their Annual Revival. Sunday’s service will begin at 11:45 a.m. with morning worship, with Bishop William E Taylor as the guest speaker. Evening service will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor Roy Lisenby as the guest speaker. Weekday services will begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The guest speaker for Monday and Tuesday will be Pastor David Dickey; and Pastor James Moore will be the speaker for Wednesday and Thursday. All are invited.

Oct. 12

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be guest speaker at House of Glory at 5 p.m. for their church anniversary.

Oct. 13

• Henry Grove Church will celebrate the 16th Pastoral Anniversary of the Rev. RL Davis and First Lady, Betty Davis at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The speaker for morning worship will be the Rev. Deborah Johnson of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Salisbury, and the speaker for the afternoon service will be the Rev. Nilous Avery, pastor of Mt. Zion.

• East Rock Ford MBC will have an Appreciation Service for Mother Evelyn Taylor at 2:30 p.m. Dinner will be served after mornin worship. The Rev. Charles Sturdivant, pastor of New Meltonville Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.

Oct. 13-15

• North Wadesboro Baptist Church is hosting a free conference with a Jewish/Christian theologian for “Jesus in the Old Testament.” The guest speaker will be Jacob Prasch of Moriel Ministries. Sunday’s conferences will be at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., and Monday and Tuesday’s conference will be at 7 p.m.

Oct. 13-16

• Ebenezer Presbyterian Church will celebrate their homecoming and revival services, beginning Sunday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Marilyn W. Pride. Dinner will be served immediately after morning. The afternoon service will be held at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Tia Lynch as the guest speaker. Bishop Arvester Lindsey will be the guest speaker Tuesday; Sylvia McLendon will be the guest speaker Wednesday.

Oct. 20, 22-24

• Morning Star Redeemed Church of God will host their homecoming and revival services. Sunday’s afternoon service will be at 3:30 p.m. with Elder Dayhige Wright as the guest speaker. Dinner will be served. The speaker for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s 7 p.m. services willl be Elder J.F. Quick from Parsons Grove MBC.

Oct. 20, 23-24

• Lakeside Holiness Church will host their homecoming and revival services. The speaker for Wednesday and Thursday’s 7 p.m. services will be the Rev. Anthony Ledbetter and the Rev. David Gaddy.

Ongoing

• The Church of God of Prophecy, 8477 U.S. 52 in Morven, and Youth Pastor Dannie Montgomery hosts “Power of the Word Youth Bible Study” each Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m. All youth are invited to attend and learn how to apply the Word of God and the Power of God in their everyday lives. Adult Bible Study is held at the same time conducted by Elder N. Thompson and Pastor Iris Tillman.

• Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland is seeking a keyboard player. If interested, contact Rev. Comdell Campbell at 843-622-4947.

• Voice of Evangelism, with Pastor Michael Morman, has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.

• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.

• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.

• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. each Thursday.

• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.

• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.

• Harris Chapel AME Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.

• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.

• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.

• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.