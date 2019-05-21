Stanfield: Don’t let society dicatate how you live your life

May 15, 2019
May 18
• West Rocky Ford is hosting its annual Rainbow Tea at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be Pastor Vivian Williams, along with her congregation.
May 19
• Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church Pastor’s Aide is celebrating Pastor Rev. Freddie and Mamie Little’s anniversary. The morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m. with moderator J. Van Clyburn, pastor of House of Prayer, preaching the morning message. Afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Donnell Taylor, pastor of East Rock Ford Missionary Baptist Church, preaching.
• Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a combined program for ushers and missionaries at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Robert Sanders, pastor of Piney Grove-West Missionary Baptist Church. Dinner will be served. Please wear white, or black and white.
May 24
• Evangelistic Outreach Center in Polkton is hosting a fundraiser, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. They will be selling smoked/fried chicken and pork barbecue plates. Plates are $8 and includes one meat, two sides and a dessert. Items available are drinks for $1, one pound of barbecue for $10, whole chicken for $12, and all 16-ounce sides are $2.50 each. Boston Butts are also available for $40. Delivery rquires a 10-plate minimum per order.
May 26
• The missionary ministry of Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church is hosting its annual Missionary Program at 2:30 p.m. The Rev. Jessie Blakney, associate minister of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Marshville, will be the guest speaker accompanied by her church family. All are invited.
• Morning Star Redeemed Church of God will host its Pastor’s Aid Program at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Elder Ray Little.
June 1
• Lilesville Park Family Fun Day will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Hot dogs, games, bingo and a mobile clinic will be just a few of the activities.
June 9
• Morning Star Redeemed Church of God is hosting the 23rd Pastoral Anniversary of Elder Carl Ingram and first lady Effie Ingram at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Bishop Arlester Simpson, from Sidney Grove Church of Delieverance in Ellerbe.
Ongoing
• The Church of God of Prophecy, 8477 U.S. 52 in Morven, and Youth Pastor Dannie Montgomery hosts “Power of the Word Youth Bible Study” each Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m. All youth are invited to attend and learn how to apply the Word of God and the Power of God in their everyday lives. Adult Bible Study is held at the same time conducted by Elder N. Thompson and Pastor Iris Tillman.
• Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland is seeking a keyboard player. If interested, contact Rev. Comdell Campbell at 843-622-4947.
• Voice of Evangelism, with Pastor Michael Morman, has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.
• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.
• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.
• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. each Thursday.
• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.
• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.
• Harris Chapel AME Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.
• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.
• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.
• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.