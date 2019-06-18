Items for the church calendar will be accepted by mail to The Anson Record, PO Box 959, Wadesboro, N.C. 28170, brought by our office at 123 E. Martin St., Suite 400, Wadesboro, or emailed to ndavis@ansonrecord.com.

June 19-20

• West Deep Creek MBC will be having Vacation Bible School at 6 p.m. nightly.

June 20-23

• First Church of Deliverance, Inc.’s 19th Holy Convocation will be at Greater St. Mark Church of Deliverance in Wadesboro. Services Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. nightly and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. There will be youth night, women’s night, men’s night, and the official day, respectively.

June 21-23

• First baptist Church on Sikes Avenue in Wadesboro is inviting everyone of all ages to their Praise and Worship Service, Flowing in Your Anointing, from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be classes for every age, and morning worship service will be Sunday at 11 a.m.

June 21 & 23

• Rock Hill MBC will celebrate Dr. T. J. Horne’s 10th Pastoral Anniversary beginning Friday at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Chambers; Sunday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Donna McNair; and a 3 p.m. service with Dr. Johnny F. McClendon. Dinner will be served after the morning service.

June 22

• Sisters in Christ Ministry is hosting intercessory prayer and table talk testimonials at Flat Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Wadesboro at 9 a.m. All women are invited.

• Divine Unity House of Restoration will be having their Annual Missionary Program at 11 a.m.

• West Deep Creek MBC will be having a FREE CLOTHING giveaway starting at 8 a.m. at You Are So Special Beauty Salon across from Captain D’s.

June 23

• Appreciation service for Deacon Jeffrey Watson at East Rock Ford Missionary Baptist Church will be at 2:30 p.m. The messenger for the service will be the Rev. Reginald Clark, of First Baptist New London. Dinner will be served following morning service.

• Johnson Chapel Holiness Church is hosting the 19th Appreciation Service for Elder Rebecca Little at 11:45 a.m. The guest speaker will be Elder Pearl Taylor. All are invited.

• Johnson Chapel Holiness Church is hosting their Pack The Pew Program at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Elder Carlos Melton. All are invited.

• Appreciation Service for Pastor Paulette Cash will begin at 4 p.m. at Evangelistic Outreach Center. The speaker will be Terrie Lindsey, co-pastor of New Jerusalem FCOG and Rose of Sharon Church.

June 24-26

• Rock Hill MBC will have Vacation Bible Studies at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be lessons, activities, and refreshments.

June 30

• Lakeside Holiness Church is hosting an appreciation service for pastor and Prophetess C. Byrd at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

July 7

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be the speaker at Flint Ridge Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on their instillation for Pastor J. Clay Parker.

July 14

• Cedar Creek Gospel Choir is hosting their 56th Anniversary at 3 p.m. All are invited.

July 15-17

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be the revivalist at Walker Grove Baptist Church at 7 p.m. nightly.

July 28

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be revivalist at Streater Grove AME Zion Church at 2:30 p.m.

July 30

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be revivalist at White Oak Baptist Church at 7 p.m.

Aug. 4

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be revivalist at Savannah AME Zion Church at 3 p.m.

Aug. 24

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be the guest speaker at Abundant Life Ministry on their Men’s Conference in High Point at 10 a.m.

Aug. 25

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be the guest speaker at Light House Praise & Worship Center on their Mission Program in Lincolnton at 4 p.m.

Ongoing

• The Church of God of Prophecy, 8477 U.S. 52 in Morven, and Youth Pastor Dannie Montgomery hosts “Power of the Word Youth Bible Study” each Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m. All youth are invited to attend and learn how to apply the Word of God and the Power of God in their everyday lives. Adult Bible Study is held at the same time conducted by Elder N. Thompson and Pastor Iris Tillman.

• Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland is seeking a keyboard player. If interested, contact Rev. Comdell Campbell at 843-622-4947.

• Voice of Evangelism, with Pastor Michael Morman, has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.

• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.

• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.

• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. each Thursday.

• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.

• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.

• Harris Chapel AME Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.

• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.

• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.

• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.