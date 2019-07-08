Items for the church calendar will be accepted by mail to The Anson Record, PO Box 959, Wadesboro, N.C. 28170, brought by our office at 123 E. Martin St., Suite 400, Wadesboro, or emailed to ndavis@ansonrecord.com.

July 10

• National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association’s monthly meeting will be at noon at the new location. The speaker will be firefighter Arthue Bailey, a first responder to the Twin Towers after the 9/11 attacks.

July 10-12

• Johnson Chapel Holiness Church is hosting Vacation Bible School from 6:30- 8 p.m. nightly. All are invited.

July 14

• Cedar Creek Gospel Choir is hosting their 56th Anniversary at 3 p.m. All are invited.

July 16

• The Salt & Pepper for Unity ministry will meet at Rock Hill MBC, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All seniors 55 and older, and exceptional adults are welcome to attend.

July 15-17

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be the revivalist at Walker Grove Baptist Church at 7 p.m. nightly.

July 21

• Johnson Chapel Holiness Church is hosting Men’s Day at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Elder Carlos Melton. All are invited.

July 21-24

• Divine Unity’s revival is this week. The morning worship sermon will be given by Pastor Sylvia McLendon at 11:15 a.m; followed by Pastor Renwick Fisher, of True Holiness Church of God at the second service, beginning at 3 p.m. Revival services are 7:30 p.m. nightly; with guest speakers, Pastor David Dickey of Ramah Grove, Pastor Cindy Wiggins of House of Faith Outreach Ministries, and Pastor Joshua Ellerbe of House of Shiloh Fellowship Church, respectively.

• Henry Grove Baptist Church begins their annual Homecoming and Revival at 2:30 p.m. today. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Dennis Rivers of The Atmosphere Church in Chesterfield. Revival will be 7:30 p.m. and guest speaker will be the Rev. Andrew Davis of Zion Baptist Church in Columbia.

July 28

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be revivalist at Streater Grove AME Zion Church at 2:30 p.m.

• Johnson Chapel Holiness Church is hosting the 5th Appreciation Service for Elder Gary Gaddy at 3:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Apostle Marvin Leak and Sound Doctrine Fellowship Church. All are invited.

July 30

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be revivalist at White Oak Baptist Church at 7 p.m.

July 28-Aug.1

• Rock Hill MBC Annual Homecoming & Revival services begins at 11 a.m. with the Rev. T.J. Horne bringing the morning sermon, and the Rev. Tony Barr bringing the afternoon sermon at the 3 p.m. service. Revival services will be at 7 p.m. nightly; with the Rev. Dockery, the Rev. Donnie Bennett, the Rev. Hurley Williams, and the Rev. John Kirkpatrick. Churches are welcome to assist with devotion on any night.

July 29-Aug.2

• Revival services will begin at Rose of Sharon Friendship Church of God begins at 10 a.m. today, with the sermon by Bishop Arvester Lindsey. Revival services will be held at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The guest speakers will be Bishop Jerry T. Hardison of Emmanuel Temple in Cheraw; and Pastor Betty Tillman of Expected End Ministry in Wadesboro.

Aug. 1-3

• South Carolina Quartet Convention and Ladies Conference will be at the Pentecostal Holiness Tabernacle from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Admission is free; and the Conference will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day. There will be food each day, and $6.50 per meal. Pastors are asked to come and hear the groups. At the Convention, each group will sing 25 minutes. For more information, call 803-464-3357.

Aug. 4

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be revivalist at Savannah AME Zion Church at 3 p.m.

Aug. 24

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be the guest speaker at Abundant Life Ministry on their Men’s Conference in High Point at 10 a.m.

Aug. 24-25

• Harvest Ministries Outreach Center is hosting the 20th Anniversary Celebration honoring Pastor Tim and Brenda Adams at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Donnie McClurkin. No registration required. Sunday’s celebration will be at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Mike Satterfield.

Aug. 25

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be the guest speaker at Light House Praise & Worship Center on their Mission Program in Lincolnton at 4 p.m.

Ongoing

• The Church of God of Prophecy, 8477 U.S. 52 in Morven, and Youth Pastor Dannie Montgomery hosts “Power of the Word Youth Bible Study” each Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m. All youth are invited to attend and learn how to apply the Word of God and the Power of God in their everyday lives. Adult Bible Study is held at the same time conducted by Elder N. Thompson and Pastor Iris Tillman.

• Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland is seeking a keyboard player. If interested, contact Rev. Comdell Campbell at 843-622-4947.

• Voice of Evangelism, with Pastor Michael Morman, has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.

• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.

• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.

• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. each Thursday.

• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.

• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.

• Harris Chapel AME Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.

• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.

• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.

• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.